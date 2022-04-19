Netflix is finally ready to sell ads

Netflix is planning to incorporate ads into a lower-tier subscription service, the streaming giant finally admitted in an earnings call on Tuesday, after it had a subscriber loss.
“It’s pretty clear that it’s working for Hulu,” said Reed Hastings, co-CEO of Netflix, referring to the ad-supported video on demand. “Disney’s doing it. HBO did it. I don’t think we have a lot of doubt that it works.”
Netflix’s advertising plans came to light after the company announced its first-quarter earnings, during which it lost 200,000 subscribers, its first such drop in more than a decade. Netflix took a stock hit of about 25% of its value in after-hours trading. The notoriously ad-averse streaming player conceded that it is time to start testing ads as one way to boost its fortunes. All of Netflix’s top execs, in the quarterly video interview around earnings, touched on why Netflix will explore serving ads. Hastings, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos and Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann were part of the discussion.
“Those who have followed Netflix, know that I’ve been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription,” Hasting said. “But as much as I’m a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice and allowing consumers, who would like to have a lower price and are advertising tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense.”
“Think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising,” Hastings said.
“Ads is an exciting opportunity for us that we want to explore more,” Neumann added.