Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes

Pinterest is the latest social platform getting into the live shopping space with the launch of Pinterest TV.

As part of Pinterest TV, the platform is rolling out in-app live, shoppable episodes hosted by a roster of creators.

While not all of the episodes will be live shopping, the feature was built so that all live content can be made shoppable. Viewers will be able to ask questions during episodes via a chat feature, and then check out on the retailer’s page.

Starting Nov. 8, episodes will air every weekday at 6 p.m. ET in the U.S. on iOS. They’ll be recorded and available for users to rewatch later. Every Friday there will be a live shopping episode where viewers can see products and get discounts from brands including Patagonia, All Birds, Crown Affair, Melody Ehsani, Outdoor Voices, and Mented.

The episodes will be hosted by Pinterest creators including designer Christian Siriano; director and screenwriter Monica Suriyage; Olympic gold medalist (and knitter) Tom Daley; and beauty entrepreneur Manny MUA. Comedian Robyn Schall will host the live shopping episodes on Fridays.