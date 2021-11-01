Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Pinterest enters live shopping wars with TV-like episodes

Social platform introduces Pinterest TV, live shopping episodes hosted by creators
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 01, 2021.
Credit: Pinterest

Pinterest is the latest social platform getting into the live shopping space with the launch of Pinterest TV. 

As part of Pinterest TV, the platform is rolling out in-app live, shoppable episodes hosted by a roster of creators. 

While not all of the episodes will be live shopping, the feature was built so that all live content can be made shoppable. Viewers will be able to ask questions during episodes via a chat feature, and then check out on the retailer’s page.

Starting Nov. 8, episodes will air every weekday at 6 p.m. ET in the U.S. on iOS. They’ll be recorded and available for users to rewatch later. Every Friday there will be a live shopping episode where viewers can see products and get discounts from brands including Patagonia, All Birds, Crown Affair, Melody Ehsani, Outdoor Voices, and Mented.    

The episodes will be hosted by Pinterest creators including designer Christian Siriano; director and screenwriter Monica Suriyage; Olympic gold medalist (and knitter) Tom Daley; and beauty entrepreneur Manny MUA. Comedian Robyn Schall will host the live shopping episodes on Fridays. 

The episodes will cover a range of fashion, food, and beauty. These include: “Christian On,” which will be hosted by Siriano, where he will review fashion items searched on Pinterest; “Unfail My,” which will have Suriyage joined by Pinterest food creators to “unfail” holiday dishes, like a collapsed gingerbread house; “Tom Tries” will feature Daley learning new knitting skills from older folks; Manny MUA will host "Manny Does," where he answers holiday beauty needs; and “Buy This” will encourage viewers to shop ahead of the holidays.

Erika Wheless

The new feature comes as social media platforms are going all in on social commerce ahead of the holidays. A big part of that has been doing more to attract and support creators so advertisers have more options to connect with audiences. Pinterest and Snapchat both recently introduced features where creators can link back to a brand partner; TikTok has product links, and Instagram has product tags in the captions of posts.

The live shopping episodes are also a culmination of Pinterest’s shift over the last year to be a more video-first platform. In May, it rolled out video Idea Pins, followed by a TikTok-style “Watch” tab in October. But the live shopping episodes ultimately enable Pinterest to go from just a browsing and inspiration platform, to a full-funnel shopping destination with customers able to purchase items on the brand’s website.

"Pinterest TV brings the inspirational content on Pinterest to life in a live video setting. With Pinterest TV, Pinners can see great ideas in action, ask questions in real time, and learn directly from creators they admire,” David Temple, Pinterest’s head of emerging products, said in a statement. “And since we’re putting creators on a big stage, it helps them grow their audiences quickly and connect more deeply with the Pinners they inspire." 

Along with Pinterest TV, the platform is going to give creators a virtual studio where Pinterest producers work directly with each creator to develop unique content, providing “backstage” audio and video support.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
