Pinterest makes recipe pins shoppable in deal with Albertsons

The deal comes amid rapidly changing shopper habits. Started out of necessity in pandemic lockdowns, grocery shoppers have grown accustomed to the ease and convenience of online grocery delivery. U.S. digital grocery sales are expected to reach $122.39 billion in 2021, up from $66.5 billion in 2019, according to an August report by eMarketer. U.S. digital grocery sales are also forecasted to nearly double by 2025 to $243.67 billion. But with those online orderers no longer pursuing real-life grocery store isles for inspiration, Pinterest has become one avenue for discovering recipes.

Albertsons has worked with several other companies in the past year to tap into these online consumers. In June 2021, DoorDash and Albertsons released In The Bag, a Tetris-like game where users could get up to $40-off their Albertsons order. In August, Albertsons provided the snacks for DoorDash's back to school backpacks. Most recently, Albertsons turned to livestream shopping using tech platform Firework. The short, shoppable videos are about 30 seconds long, and will start appearing on Albertsons’ websites in mid-October.

Albertsons’ is forecasted to do $6 billion in online grocery sales this year, up from $1.4 billion in 2019. Still, the grocer still has a ways to go to catch up with other grocer giants. Walmart currently commands the leading share of digital grocery sales in the U.S. with 28.9% of market share, followed by Amazon (23.8%), Kroger (12.3%), Target (4.9%), and Albertsons (4.9%), according to September report by eMarketer.

“At 4:00 p.m. every day, the number one food search on Pinterest is what’s for dinner, and Albertsons Cos. is delivering inspiring and intuitive experiences that help our Pinners answer that question every day,” Pinterest’s chief revenue officer Jon Kaplan, said in a statement. “Albertson’s forward-looking use of Pinterest only solidifies the critical role that online grocery inspiration will continue to play in the consumer journey. We’re thrilled to see how the team is creating quality content through multiple channels, from our API and AI innovations, to our burgeoning Creator ecosystem.”