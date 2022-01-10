Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

The ‘Puppy Bowl’ is issuing NFTs

If only the tokens were built using Dogecoin
By Asa Hiken. Published on January 10, 2022.
How NFTs are used by marketers—a continually updated list
20220110_PuppyBowl_3x2
Credit: Animal Planet

Animal Planet is courting crypto fans ahead of its annual Super Bowl-themed “Puppy Bowl.”

The Discovery, Inc.-owned channel launched the first of a series of trading cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which fans can view and mint (purchase) on marketplace Chronicle. The opening drop features 5,000 free tokens of the “Puppy Bowl Pass,” which offers fans a piece of digital memorabilia as well as first access to the upcoming drops of NFTs that will vary in price and rarity. The full series includes 23 unique cards that will be doled out weekly before the game airs on Feb. 13.

A portion of Animal Planet’s NFT sales will go to Orange Twins Rescue, an animal rescue organization co-founded by pop singer Ariana Grande. Details on when the collectibles drop will be shared across Animal Planet’s social handles. 

NFTs have exploded as a means for brands to engage with consumers while tapping into trendy technology and buzz around the metaverse. Recent examples include drops from Barbie, Crypto.com and Under Armour. Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl” NFTs have a scaffolded release, allowing hype to build between drops in much the same way that previous NFT collections have attained massive popularity. Saving the rarest pieces for last could also help to boost interest over the next month.

Ad Age Staff
Everything brands need to know about NFT marketing
Erika Wheless
Animal Planet-themed kids meals coming to Burger King
Moyo Adeolu

The “Puppy Bowl” has become one of Animal Planet’s most popular yearly events. Featuring rescue puppies “competing” in their own football game, the program draws on national interest in the Super Bowl (typically occurring later that day), while seeking adoption for the dogs. 

This year’s game, which includes 118 puppies from 63 shelters, will air on Animal Planet as well as Discovery’s streaming service, Discovery+. Sponsors include Chewy, Geico and Home Depot.

This is not the first time that marketing for the “Puppy Bowl” has experimented with buzzy technologies. The program debuted virtual reality capabilities sponsored by Geico for its 2016 game. For last year’s event, Animal Planet marketed heavily on TikTok with a pre-game scrimmage and appearances by celebrity hosting duo Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

While canine-themed NFTs aren’t a bad idea for "Puppy Bowl" branding, a Dogecoin drop may have been a missed opportunity.

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation.

