The ‘Puppy Bowl’ is issuing NFTs

Animal Planet is courting crypto fans ahead of its annual Super Bowl-themed “Puppy Bowl.”

The Discovery, Inc.-owned channel launched the first of a series of trading cards in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which fans can view and mint (purchase) on marketplace Chronicle. The opening drop features 5,000 free tokens of the “Puppy Bowl Pass,” which offers fans a piece of digital memorabilia as well as first access to the upcoming drops of NFTs that will vary in price and rarity. The full series includes 23 unique cards that will be doled out weekly before the game airs on Feb. 13.

A portion of Animal Planet’s NFT sales will go to Orange Twins Rescue, an animal rescue organization co-founded by pop singer Ariana Grande. Details on when the collectibles drop will be shared across Animal Planet’s social handles.

NFTs have exploded as a means for brands to engage with consumers while tapping into trendy technology and buzz around the metaverse. Recent examples include drops from Barbie, Crypto.com and Under Armour. Animal Planet’s “Puppy Bowl” NFTs have a scaffolded release, allowing hype to build between drops in much the same way that previous NFT collections have attained massive popularity. Saving the rarest pieces for last could also help to boost interest over the next month.