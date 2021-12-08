Ralph Lauren fashion comes to Roblox—dressing up the metaverse

Ralph Lauren is bringing holiday flair to the Roblox metaverse. Featuring winter-themed activities like ice-skating, as well as a digital clothing collection, “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape” kicks off today and will run through Jan. 3.

The activation, designed with video game developer Funomena, is Ralph Lauren’s first on Roblox, an increasingly popular gaming platform amongst brands dipping their toes into the metaverse. Nike, Chipotle and Hyundai are a few marketers that have recently debuted Roblox experiences to court younger, digitally minded audiences.

In Ralph Lauren’s winter wonderland, users will be able to ice skate with friends, drink hot chocolate from Ralph’s Coffee Truck, toast marshmallows and take part in a holiday treasure hunt to unlock exclusive accessories — all against the backdrop of a snowy alpine landscape. A holiday tree decorated by the user community will also stand at the center of the world, offering more opportunities to unlock rewards.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

“Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even influence what this environment looks like based on their participation and daily voting results,” said Christina Wootton, vice president of global brand partnerships at Roblox.