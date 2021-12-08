Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Ralph Lauren fashion comes to Roblox—dressing up the metaverse

The activation features winter-themed activities and a digital clothing line
By Asa Hiken. Published on December 08, 2021.
20211207_RobloxPoloCharacters_3x2
Credit: Roblox and Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren is bringing holiday flair to the Roblox metaverse. Featuring winter-themed activities like ice-skating, as well as a digital clothing collection, “The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape” kicks off today and will run through Jan. 3.

The activation, designed with video game developer Funomena, is Ralph Lauren’s first on Roblox, an increasingly popular gaming platform amongst brands dipping their toes into the metaverse. Nike, Chipotle and Hyundai are a few marketers that have recently debuted Roblox experiences to court younger, digitally minded audiences. 

In Ralph Lauren’s winter wonderland, users will be able to ice skate with friends, drink hot chocolate from Ralph’s Coffee Truck, toast marshmallows and take part in a holiday treasure hunt to unlock exclusive accessories — all against the backdrop of a snowy alpine landscape. A holiday tree decorated by the user community will also stand at the center of the world, offering more opportunities to unlock rewards. 

“Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even influence what this environment looks like based on their participation and daily voting results,” said Christina Wootton, vice president of global brand partnerships at Roblox. 

A digital clothing collection will be available for purchase in the world’s “Polo Shops,” allowing users to dress their avatars in eight sportswear looks from the Polo Sport, Stadium and Snow Beach archives, as well as current seasons. Virtual fashion, which Ralph Lauren previously activated on Snap and social networking app Zepeto, is one way for clothing brands to evoke the kind of personalization consumers would expect in actual stores. 

New looks, limited-edition accessories and bonus items will drop on a weekly basis, potentially refreshing user interest in the brand’s collection. The drop dates will be announced on Ralph Lauren’s social channels. 

“The Ralph Lauren Winter Escape” follows a transformation of the brand’s digital customer experience. Through a heightened commitment to mobile ordering and its direct-to-consumer platforms, Ralph Lauren gained approximately 4 million new customers and double-digit growth in online sales over the past fiscal year. 

“Creating virtual worlds that allow a global community to connect and create in totally new ways is key to engaging the next generation of consumer - we’re excited for Roblox users to discover our brand and product through reimagined experiences,” said Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer at Ralph Lauren. 

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

