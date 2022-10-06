Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Reese's signs first NIL deals with athletes named ‘Reese’

A dozen football players will make up the roster
By Erika Wheless. Published on October 06, 2022.
Credit: Reese's

What’s in a name? Thanks to a new NIL deal, the Reese's name could bring to mind a lot more than chocolate and peanut butter.

Reese’s, the peanut butter cup brand, is tapping into the college football season by sponsoring 12 football players with the last name “Reese” in the Hershey Co. brand's first-ever NIL deal. Those dozen players will receive a Reese’s gold chain and pendant, a custom orange travel blazer, a pair of Reese’s-shaped cufflinks, and a mini fridge built to fit in a locker to store the chocolate-coated candy.

The NIL landscape has exploded since the new name, image and likeness rules went into effect last year that allowed college athletes to do paid brand endorsements for the first time. The space has gotten so hot that Gonzaga’s Drew Timme said in an interview with Fox Sports that he was staying at Gonzaga because he’ll make more than if he entered the NBA draft.

With a year under their belts, brands have honed in on athletes that fit with brand ethos. Several have targeted brand customers by partnering with local athletes, including Krystal and Hooters. Others like Outback and Degree are prioritizing working with athletes from diverse backgrounds.

Reese’s NIL partners include:
• Andrew Reese, Defensive Back, Delaware State University 
• Brody Reese, Defensive Lineman, University of Tulsa 
• Cameron Reese, Defensive End, Troy University 
• Courtney Reese, Running Back, University of Nevada, Las Vegas 
• David Reese, Linebacker, University of Florida 
• James Reese IV, Defensive Back, Tennessee State University 
• John Reese Bellew, Safety, Auburn University 
• Max Reese, Tight End, Eastern Michigan University 
• Michael Reese, Defensive End, Duke University 
• Otis Reese, Safety, University of Mississippi 
• Quinton Reese, Safety, Liberty University 
• Richard Reese, Running Back, Baylor University

The announcement comes as football-shaped Reese’s hit stores nationwide.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

