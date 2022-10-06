Roblox and Discord sued over girl's sexual and financial exploitation

A Discord spokesperson declined to comment on pending litigation, but said the company “has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone who endangers or sexualizes children.”

“We work relentlessly to keep this activity off our service and take immediate action when we become aware of it,”’ the company said in a statement, adding that it uses a technology called PhotoDNA to find and remove images of child exploitation and engages with government authorities where appropriate.

Meta declined to comment on the suit. Roblox and Snap didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meta and Snap have previously said they’re working to protect their youngest users, including by offering resources on mental health topics and improving safeguards to stop the spread of harmful content.

More than 80 lawsuits have been filed this year against Meta, Snap, ByteDance Inc.’s TikTok, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google centering on claims from adolescents and young adults that they’ve suffered anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and sleeplessness after getting hooked on social media. In at least seven cases, the plaintiffs are the parents of children who’ve died by suicide.

Discord is a gaming chat app that has 150 million monthly active users. Popular with young people, Discord was known as a sort of wild-west space online. The company beefed up its moderation efforts over the past two years. In 2022, at least a half-dozen cases involving child sex abuse material or grooming children cited Discord, according to a Bloomberg News search of Justice Department records.

Roblox is a gaming platform with over 203 million monthly active users, many of whom are children. Young players have been introduced to extremists on the platform, who may take conversations elsewhere online like Discord or Skype. Roblox has robust moderation efforts, which include scanning text chat for inappropriate words as well as every virtual image uploaded to the game.