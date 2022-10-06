Roblox and Discord sued over girl's sexual and financial exploitation

The girl in the lawsuit, who’s identified only by the initials S.U., and her family are seeking to hold the social media companies financially responsible for the harms they allegedly caused. The family also wants a court order directing the platforms to make their products safer, which the Social Media Victims Law Center said can be done through existing technologies and at minimal time and expense for the companies.
S.U. said soon after she got an iPad for Christmas at age 10, a man named Charles “befriended” her on Roblox and encouraged her to drink alcohol and take prescription drugs.
Later, encouraged by the men she met on Roblox and Discord, S.U. opened Instagram and Snapchat accounts, initially hiding them from her mother, according to the complaint.
While she wasn’t yet 13—the minimum age for accounts on Instagram and Snap under their terms of service—S.U. became addicted to the platforms to the point that she would sneak online in the middle of the night, leading her to become sleep-deprived, according to the complaint.
In 2020, S.U. says she fell victim to a Roblox user named Matthew, a 22-year-old from Missouri who convinced her to send sexually explicit images, which he allegedly sold online.
S.U. relied heavily on Snapchat’s “My Eyes Only” feature to hide what was happening from her mother, who continued to monitor S.U.’s social media use but didn’t know about My Eyes Only, according to the complaint.
She tried to take her own life in July 2020 and again in August 2020 and her parents went more than $10,000 into debt in 2021 from expenses related to her mental-health crises, according to the complaint.
The case is C.U. and S.U. v. Meta Platforms Inc., California Superior Court, San Francisco County.
—Bloomberg News