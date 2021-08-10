Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Salesforce enters streaming wars with 'plus' product for businesses

Cloud giant dips a toe into streaming specialized original content
By Mike Juang. Published on August 10, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Delta Airlines sent a care package to cheer up a little girl named Delta
Credit: Salesforce

Cloud software giant Salesforce is getting into the content production business with the debut of its own streaming platform aimed at business professionals. 

The company is launching Salesforce+ in September to host live and on-demand shows made by an in-house production group called Salesforce Studios. Salesforce+ will debut five original shows focused on leadership and business, including “The Inflection Point,” which offers a look at the backstories behind CEOs of companies like Coca-Cola and PayPal; and “Connections,” which interviews marketers at companies like IBM and Levi’s. 

The service places Salesforce among more niche services that stream specialized original content aimed at a particular audience, like e-commerce site NTWRK. In particular, Salesforce+ will compete directly with services like Microsoft-owned LinkedIn Learning, which offers video courses and tutorials, including curated series that focus on skills like web development, employee leadership and entrepreneurship.

"Over the last 18 months, we've had to reimagine how to succeed in the new digital-first world,” Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer at Salesforce, said in a statement. “Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community.”

The company is also positioning Salesforce+ as an extension of its annual developer’s conference, called Dreamforce. The streaming service’s launch will be timed together with the conference, and will include four channels focused on content around its Dreamforce event.
 

In this article:

Mike Juang

Mike Juang covers the world of Ad Tech for Ad Age. He joined Ad Age after writing and producing at CNBC, Cheddar and Bloomberg, and holds a Master's from NYU and from the University of Edinburgh. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Delta Airlines sent a care package to cheer up a little girl named Delta

Delta Airlines sent a care package to cheer up a little girl named Delta

YouTube Shorts' first global ads feature music from BTS, The Weeknd and more

YouTube Shorts' first global ads feature music from BTS, The Weeknd and more
Google limits ad targeting for teens, increases YouTube privacy

Google limits ad targeting for teens, increases YouTube privacy
The Trade Desk sees 50% jump in connected TV advertisers

The Trade Desk sees 50% jump in connected TV advertisers
Amazon lures advertisers from Facebook after Apple privacy shift

Amazon lures advertisers from Facebook after Apple privacy shift
YouTube looks to improve connected TV advertising with Comscore ratings

YouTube looks to improve connected TV advertising with Comscore ratings

Instagram launches ads in Shop tab to spur social shopping

Instagram launches ads in Shop tab to spur social shopping
How Apple's privacy update impacts mobile app advertising

How Apple's privacy update impacts mobile app advertising