Salesforce enters streaming wars with 'plus' product for businesses

Cloud software giant Salesforce is getting into the content production business with the debut of its own streaming platform aimed at business professionals.

The company is launching Salesforce+ in September to host live and on-demand shows made by an in-house production group called Salesforce Studios. Salesforce+ will debut five original shows focused on leadership and business, including “The Inflection Point,” which offers a look at the backstories behind CEOs of companies like Coca-Cola and PayPal; and “Connections,” which interviews marketers at companies like IBM and Levi’s.

The service places Salesforce among more niche services that stream specialized original content aimed at a particular audience, like e-commerce site NTWRK. In particular, Salesforce+ will compete directly with services like Microsoft-owned LinkedIn Learning, which offers video courses and tutorials, including curated series that focus on skills like web development, employee leadership and entrepreneurship.

"Over the last 18 months, we've had to reimagine how to succeed in the new digital-first world,” Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer at Salesforce, said in a statement. “Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community.”

The company is also positioning Salesforce+ as an extension of its annual developer’s conference, called Dreamforce. The streaming service’s launch will be timed together with the conference, and will include four channels focused on content around its Dreamforce event.

