Snoop Dogg recently sat down with Ad Age reporter Erika Wheless to talk about his latest partnership with Corona—a new line of slim cans. Blunt in hand and dressed in a red Snuggie-like hoodie, the rapper discussed the metaverse, his cannabis line and how he evaluates brand deals. Read on for clips from the conversation.
Snoop Dogg talks Corona, the metaverse and marijuana
Snoop on his latest partnership with Corona
Snoop Dogg’s partnership with Corona started in 2020. The new limited-edition Snoop Cans are insulated sleeves specifically shaped to fit taller, slimmer cans, in a nod to Snoop’s nickname, Slim. The sleeve also has a speaker on the bottom that plays Snoop Dogg quotes. “It's a real representation of our partnership, a lot of me, a lot of them,” he said.
Why Snoop got interested in NFTs
Like other celebrities, Snoop Dogg has taken an interest in the metaverse and is the owner of an impressive NFT collection. He says he started exploring the space several months ago, but realized, “You have to engulf yourself in the [NFT] community.”
Snoop on his approach to the cannabis business
Snoop Dogg is no stranger to the world of cannabis. He started his own line, Leafs, in 2015 with packaging from Pentagram. “I’m trying to take my time and map out both sides of the cannabis world,” he said, referring to both recreational and medical marijuana.
How Snoop decides on brand deals
After decades in the marketing world, the rapper has a simple view of which projects he takes on. "It has to have fun, and it has to have funds," Snoop said. He added that he’s started reaching out to brands directly in the last few years.
Snoop’s favorite ad campaign
We asked Snoop for his favorite ad that he had not appeared in. The visuals of the Old Spice commercials stuck with him. “He was half horse, half man—that was fly!”