Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Spotify opening Roblox island in effort to reach younger consumers

The streaming giant will partner with artists in the new gaming experience
By Erika Wheless. Published on May 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing
Credit: Spotify

Spotify is taking a page out of the Ralph Lauren, Vans and Chipotle marketing playbooks in an effort to connect with younger gamers on Roblox.

The audio streaming company has created Spotify Island in Roblox, where players will be able to complete quests, make music and collect artist merch. The first artist collaborations will be with South Korean singer Sunmi and the Korean boy band Stray Kids. Virtual merchandise will include a bass guitar, wings and a flower backpack. Spotify says a portion of virtual sales will go to the artists.

Sign up for Ad Age’s Metaverse Marketing newsletter.

Ralph Lauren, Vans and Chipotle have all launched virtual experiences on Roblox. But the Spotify world shows that even brands outside the retail and food industries are looking for ways to get in front of younger consumers. Getting a younger audience interested in artists via games could be a way to bolster future ad-supported or paid subscribers. This comes as Spotify’s paid subscriber forecast fell short in the first quarter and the platform lost 1.5 million subscribers in Russia due to pulling out of the country. 

More from Ad Age
Spotify drops as margins replace Joe Rogan on worry list
IAB NewFronts 2022—Peacock ad plans, YouTube streaming deals and a glitch kick off day 1
Erika Wheless
Roblox accused of deceptive marketing in complaint to FTC
Asa Hiken

Music on Roblox isn’t new—Lil Nas X held a concert in Roblox in 2020, as did Twenty One Pilots in 2021. Roblox also has a Listening Parties feature, where an artist can debut a new album in certain Roblox games.

The Spotify experience will also include a virtual beat-maker station, powered by Soundtrap. The island will have other musical Easter eggs to help players get exclusive content. Roblox users will also have the chance to collect the heart-shaped “Like” icon and claim free Spotify virtual merch. 

In the coming weeks, players can expect the first themed experience on Spotify Island, K-Park, an homage to all things K-Pop.

 

Upcoming Ad Age events

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing

Lauren Crampsie heads to Viral Nation as president of marketing
Elon Musk's Twitter trolling of McDonald's and Coca-Cola is a warning for brands

Elon Musk's Twitter trolling of McDonald's and Coca-Cola is a warning for brands
Amazon's ad revenue grows to $7.9 billion while e-commerce sales slow

Amazon's ad revenue grows to $7.9 billion while e-commerce sales slow
Snap outlines plans to grow social commerce

Snap outlines plans to grow social commerce

Twitter revenue misses estimates as Elon Musk is poised to take control

Twitter revenue misses estimates as Elon Musk is poised to take control
Inside in-game advertising—everything brands need to know

Inside in-game advertising—everything brands need to know
Meta shares soar as Facebook returns to user growth

Meta shares soar as Facebook returns to user growth
20220426_YouTube_3X2.png

YouTube's ad growth slows, partly from Apple's data limits