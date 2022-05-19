Tesla fans implore Elon Musk to halt Twitter deal, political attacks

Tesla Inc. fans and supporters in the financial community are calling on Elon Musk to stop divisive political attacks and walk away from his contentious Twitter acquisition for the long-term health of the automaker.

The calls come as Tesla's stock price plummets with the rest of the market and the controversial CEO steps up his criticism of the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden and Twitter executives.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party," Musk wrote on his Twitter account Wednesday. "But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold."

Musk also called Yale University "the epicenter of the woke mind virus attempting to destroy civilization" in response to a critical comment from a Yale professor. The Twitter topic "Poor Elon," in which users mostly mocked the world's richest person for his comments, was among the top trending topics Wednesday.