TikTok imitates BeReal with 'Now' feature

TikTok has rolled out TikTok Now, imitating the core feature of BeReal, the social media startup known for its simplicity by allowing only one post a day in a limited timeframe. Marketers have been playing around with BeReal, too, and it has become somewhat of an internet darling among creators.

In the spirit of BeReal, TikTok will send users a daily notification to take a photo or video with their front and back cameras to share with friends.

TikTok Now will have a dedicated tab at the bottom of the app, replacing the Friends tab, which TikTok launched earlier this year. Just like BeReal, TikTok users will have to post a daily snapshot to see their friends’ photos or videos. TikTok is also allowing 10-second video posts.