TikTok’s global ad revenue set to surpass Twitter and Snapchat combined, study finds

TikTok has become the darling of the marketing world, with brands eager to experiment on the app and with its creators. That heightened interest in the platform is propelling TikTok's ad revenue, which is on track to surpass Twitter and Snapchat's ad revenue combined, according to a report released by Insider Intelligence.
TikTok's ad revenue is expected to triple this year to $11.64 billion from $3.88 billion in 2021. That compares to $5.58 billion for Twitter and $4.86 billion for Snapchat, according to the report.