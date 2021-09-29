14 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube influencers brands should know

It seems like every brand is on the hunt for influencers. And eager marketers are looking to strike more long-term deals with creators who align with their brand values. These relationships can be beneficial to both the creator and company, but finding the right fit not only takes time, but plenty of data.

Marketing experts say the courting is worth it: these partnerships can provide a level of predictability and more value than one-off posts because customers build trust for both parties.

U.S. influencer marketing is now a $3.69 billion industry, according to a June report from eMarketer. That’s up from $2.76 billion in 2020 and $2.42 billion in 2019. eMarketer estimates that annual spending will approach $5 billion by 2023.

Ad Age surveyed several influencer marketing agencies on the creators that are growing their following, engaging with brands authentically and have the potential to resonate with consumers.

Read more about the evolution from influencers to creators.

Instagram

Christie Cronan

12,000 followers | @raisingwhasians

Cronan’s content focuses on her family, home goods, vacations, and toys. “Christie is someone brands should watch because she has an excellent way of authentically weaving in a brand, product or destination into her content,” says Tiffany Romero, president of influencer marketing at Sway Group. “She and her family are very relatable and Christie has built a genuinely engaged audience over the years, who especially love her diverse family.” As a Korean mom, Cronan often discusses multicultural motherhood.

Cronan’s current brand partnerships include Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort and Fruit of the Loom.