14 Instagram, TikTok and YouTube influencers brands should know

Influencer marketers weigh in on up-and-coming creators
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 29, 2021.
Credit: @inmyseams, @emilymariko, @austinhankwitz

It seems like every brand is on the hunt for influencers. And eager marketers are looking to strike more long-term deals with creators who align with their brand values. These relationships can be beneficial to both the creator and company, but finding the right fit not only takes time, but plenty of data.

Marketing experts say the courting is worth it: these partnerships can provide a level of predictability and more value than one-off posts because customers build trust for both parties.

U.S. influencer marketing is now a $3.69 billion industry, according to a June report from eMarketer. That’s up from $2.76 billion in 2020 and $2.42 billion in 2019. eMarketer estimates that annual spending will approach $5 billion by 2023.

Ad Age surveyed several influencer marketing agencies on the creators that are growing their following, engaging with brands authentically and have the potential to resonate with consumers. 

Instagram

Christie Cronan
12,000 followers | @raisingwhasians

Cronan’s content focuses on her family, home goods, vacations, and toys. “Christie is someone brands should watch because she has an excellent way of authentically weaving in a brand, product or destination into her content,” says Tiffany Romero, president of influencer marketing at Sway Group. “She and her family are very relatable and Christie has built a genuinely engaged audience over the years, who especially love her diverse family.” As a Korean mom, Cronan often discusses multicultural motherhood. 

Cronan’s current brand partnerships include Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort and Fruit of the Loom.

Michael and Matt
38,000 followers | @​​michaelandmatt 

Portland, Oregon-based Michael Lindsay and Matthew Schueller have a strong Instagram following to their travel-centric content and posts about being a young gay couple starting a family. Lindsay is a dentist, and Schueller recently finished nursing school. “They totally encapsulate inclusivity and pride,” says Gabe Feldman, business development lead at Viral Nation. “Brands have had a really easy time integrating with them, as their lifestyle and production is very clean and brand-safe.”

Lindsay and Schueller have worked with Hyatt Hotels, Crest, West Elm, and McDonald’s.

Derrick and Tatanisha Worthey
17,000 followers | @thiswortheylife

The Worthey’s are a Black couple with three teenage boys. Their content focuses on food and home goods for their backyard makeover. “I love that they run the account as a couple, and they offer everything from food, decor and entertainment,” says Romero. 

They’ve partnered with Coinstar, lawn care brand Scott’s, and beverage and food brands such as Tropicana and Minute Rice.

 

TikTok

Janette Ok
1.7 million followers | @inmyseams

Ok (pronounced like ‘oak’) is a 24-year-old Korean American fashion and beauty creator from Los Angeles. “She has a chic signature style that keeps audiences engaged,” says Mae Karwowski, CEO of Obviously, an influencer marketing agency. Ok’s posts range from “how to style” videos to going behind-the -cenes at brand events. Ok is open about fighting adult acne, and her spirituality.

She’s recently worked with Ulta, Bumble, Alice and Olive, Skims, and Mansur Gavriel. She was also named an Asian and Pacific Islander TikTok Trailblazer.

@inmyseams

##ad Essentials speak for themselves @express came through with the basics! ##ExpressPartner ##5musthaves ##musthaves ##wardrobeessentials ##ad

♬ original sound - Janette Ok

Kirsten Titus
2.3 million followers | @pepperonimuffin

Kirsten Titus, a creator originally from Hawaii but attending college at Brigham Young University in Utah, gained popularity for her comedic TikTok rants. “Kirsten seamlessly integrates gifted and paid partnerships into her content and works with a range of brands across both TikTok and Instagram (including some major fashion brands),” says Daryl Louis, co-founder of AntiSocial, a Thinkingbox company. 

Titus has worked with Amazon, ILIA Cosmetics, phone-case company Casetify, and Chinese retailer Miniso.

@pepperonimuffin

MUAHAHAHA 🤫😈🤝 @officialiliabeauty ##BestSkinBottled ##ILIABeauty ##ILIABeautyPartner

♬ original sound - Kirsten

Emily Mariko
765,000 followers | @emilymariko

“Mariko is a creator on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube known for her relaxing, oddly satisfying and light ASMR recipe videos, along with other home and lifestyle content,” says Evan Horowitz, CEO and co-founder of Movers+Shakers. On Instagram, she focuses more on fashion. “This segmented content approach makes her super versatile for brand partnerships,” Horowitz adds. 

Mariko’s editing style is very specific, with quick cuts that keep the viewer engaged. Mariko’s TikTok content is currently free of sponsorships, which Horowitz says is probably due to her recent rapid growth, making it a good time for brands to establish long-term partnerships.

Jessica Phillips, CEO and co-founder of The Social Standard, echoes watching Mariko. “Huge callout - she jumped from 70,000 followers to around 500,000 followers on TikTok in around 19 days,” says Phillips. 

Mariko recently partnered with fitness company LNDR on Instagram and YouTube, Brooklinen and Book of the Month on YouTube,  and is an affiliate for Princess Polly, an Australian online fashion boutique, on Instagram.

@emilymariko

Mabo tofu is my faaaaav comfort food!!

♬ original sound - Emily Mariko

Christina Najjar
1.3 million followers | @tinx

“Najjar is a lifestyle influencer known for being ‘TikTok's big sister,’” says Horowitz. “She creates a broad range of relatable lifestyle content, from dating and relationships to careers to fashion.” She is also extremely engaged with her audiences, hosting "ask me anythings" twice a week on Instagram. 

Najjar will only work with products and brands that she has posted about organically. She often turns down deals for products that she hasn’t used and recommended in her personal life, which adds a real sense of authenticity to her content. “Her fans know that anything she shares, she is truly a fan of — and they follow suit,” Horowitz adds.
 
Najjar has partnered with a few brands for customized products including Chipotle (Tinx Bowl), Craig's (Tinx Hot Girl Sundae) and Erewhon (Tinx Smoothie).

@tinx

hey now hey now this is what dreams are made of ##coffee

♬ original sound - Tinx

Austin Hankwitz
499,000 followers | @austinhankwitz

Hankwitz creates personal finance and investing content with the goal of empowering his followers to become an educated investor.

“Finance TikTok has become even more popular since the start of the pandemic and stimulus checks were distributed,” says Social Standard’s Phillips. “Millennials and Gen Z'ers look to people on social platforms to give them advice, loop them in, and generally provide information on topics like stocks (what's hot/what to buy/not to buy) and personal finance or investing. Austin is a great fit for certain brands because he keeps things light and professional while still being informative and interactive with his audience."

Hankwitz has gained more traction recently, being included in a Bloomberg Wealth article. He has recently partnered with Intel, Betterment, and the FAVES app.

@austinhankwitz

Here are my top 3 “I wish they had a stock” companies 🐓🛒📥 — what are yours? ##learnontiktok ##personalfinance

♬ original sound - Austin Hankwitz

Ridge Robson
449,000 followers | ​​​​​​@jumproperidge

Robson is a three-time jump rope world champion who has grown a presence on Instagram and TikTok. He has also started his own jump rope brand, Ridgeropes. “While jump roping may not immediately stick out to you as popular, brands should always be on the lookout for fresh types of content and talent,” says Phillips. Not only has Ridge built a TikTok following, but his Instagram also boasts more than 308,000 followers. “I think he’d be a great partner for fitness, wellness, supplement, footwear and performance brands,” Phillips says. 

Robson has recently worked with Apple and Kia.

@jumproperidge

Fancy Footwork 🕺Clap your hands and let’s jump! 👏 ##jumprope ##footwork ##shuffle ##fyp Rope- Link in bio :)

♬ Mentirosa - Ráfaga

Aileen Christine
5.2 million followers | @aileenchristinee

Aileen Christine, based in Calgary, Canada, posts comedy, prank and challenge videos. "She is highly entertaining,” says AntiSocial’s Louis. “She also films content with her partner @devenchris [and] leverages both voices, which can appeal to a wider range of consumers.” Christine’s TikToks consistently hit or surpass 1 million views, averaging 4.2 million views per month.

Christine has worked with Kraft, Subway, Casetify, and Paramount+.

@aileenchristineee

Ok I swear we got it at the start but we doubted ourselves 😂 @devenchris

♬ original sound - Aileenchristineee

Christina Stratton
177,00 followers | @christinastrat

Stratton has gained popularity on TikTok over the past month for "her raw and energetic law school-related content," says Phillips. “She regularly shared OOTDs [outfit of the day], brand unboxings, and ‘a day in the life of a first-year law student,’ all while pushing the message that there is no mold for a perfect law student, and being yourself is the most important.”

Phillips says Stratton is a great fit for clothing, makeup, skincare, fashion accessory, and school accessories brands. She’s recently worked with Alesya bags.

@christinastrat

HI GUYS 🥲❤️ I really did feel better this morning. And a shortened schedule didn’t hurt ;) just what i needed! ##lawschoolootd

♬ original sound - christina stratton

Kelly Spinelli
383,000 followers | @kspins

Spinelli is known on TikTok for her light-hearted and comedic content. Spinelli is a Canadian woman who resonates with an older segment of TikTok. “She has mastered TikTok, using popular sounds from the platform and making them her own,” says Phillips. “She will remind you of your closest friend who you can always count on for a good laugh.”

She is ripe for brand partnerships in the beauty and hair space, as she often shares her favorites with her audience via her link-in-bio page. Spinelli has recently worked with Vanity Planet, a skincare and beauty company.

@kspins

Nobody touch the blender!! It’s all Mommy has left. ##kspins ##tiktokcanadacreates ##appliances ##globalpandemicproblems

♬ original sound - Kelly Spinelli

YouTube

Withwendy
1.36 million followers

Withwendy is a do-it-yourself YouTube guru who video tutorials that teach followers how to sew. She's also a new mom.

“She recreates high fashion looks using DIY techniques and interesting materials, like this Prada purse from dish sponges,” says Obviously’s Karwowski. “She offers the perfect blend of authenticity and relatability, high fashion, creativity, inspiration, and high-quality content.” 

Makeupbypita
1.77 million followers

Makeupbypita, whose name is Lupita Arellanos, made a name for herself on YouTube with makeup tutorials. Arellanos' content as of late has consisted of trying new foods and hacks from TikTok.

“Lupita is a beauty creator and KISS beauty ambassador,” says Karwowski, who calls her “one of the leading YouTube and TikTok voices on the scene. She’s fresh and fun and bound to only grow from here.”

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

