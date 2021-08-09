The Trade Desk sees 50% jump in connected TV advertisers

The Trade Desk mostly credited connected TV advertising for its surge in ad revenue in the second quarter, the ad tech company said in its earnings report on Monday. Overall, The Trade Desk’s ad revenue reached $280 million, an increase of 101% year-over-year in the second quarter. Meanwhile, CTV was its fastest-growing channel with a higher growth rate than the overall advertising business.

Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, said that the number of CTV advertisers on its platform topped 10,000 in the second quarter, representing an increase of more than 50% year over year. Green explained the shift in advertiser behavior, saying it is disrupting the traditional TV upfront way of buying ads, when brands commit to spend a certain amount of money on TV ad inventory months before those commercials actually air. More advertisers are transitioning to digital TV outlets, where there is more flexibility and more data underpinning the targeting of the ads.

Green said this dynamic works in The Trade Desks’s favor. “Broadcasters recognize that the traditional upfront process is a mismatch. It doesn’t work in a digital world where data and personalization are required to succeed.”

CTV is a hot category in digital advertising, as brands are seeing higher prices for commercials on linear TV but lower audience numbers. The Trade Desk is trying to become a clearinghouse for CTV platforms to funnel ad inventory to digital ad buyers, and it competes with Google’s YouTube, Hulu, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and others. The Trade Desk’s ad revenue is still well below, say, YouTube, which generated $7 billion in ad revenue in the second quarter, but it is grabbing ad dollars from major brands like Mondeléz.

Green said that the number of advertisers spending more than $1 million on CTV through its platform more than doubled year over year in the second quarter. Green pointed to Mondeléz and Ford as examples of two of the brands. Green referred to one “global major food” company, without naming it, saying the brand shifted a quarter of its linear TV budget to CTV advertising through The Trade Desk.

“We are seeing many brands shift TV budgets to the data-driven precision of CTV,” Green said.