The Trade Desk’s TV move ramps up Google pressure—ad tech marketers weigh in

“On the other hand, The Trade Desk has always touted its buy-side focus, all the while continuously expanding to the sell-side with its OpenPath, SP500 and now the Ventura TV OS initiatives,” Tarnopolsky said.

OpenPath and SP500 were two initiatives from The Trade Desk that brought it closer to publishers. One of The Trade Desk’s main propositions to advertisers is that it has been more neutral in ad tech markets, only representing the buy side, delivering a counter-message to Google, which aroused antitrust hackles by sitting on the buy and sell sides. However, The Trade Desk also recently developed more relationships with the supply side, the publishers, to streamline programmatic advertising through its DSP. Those supply chain moves have put The Trade Desk on a slight tightrope, which it continues to walk with its new TV OS.

With the TV software announcement, The Trade Desk cited support from streaming publishers Disney, Paramount and Tubi. The Trade Desk has not announced which electronics makers will adopt the operating system yet, but it claimed it will hit markets next year.

The Trade Desk and Google did not immediately return requests for comments.

Connecting to consumers

There are still plenty of questions about the viability of The Trade Desk’s project and how much share it can grab in a fragmented smart TV marketplace. It’s clearly trying to stake its claim in the future of programmatic advertising on connected TV.

“If they’re going to play a role in the future of advertising in any way, shape or form,” said Mark Wagman, managing director of MediaLink and a partner at United Talent Agency, “they need to figure out some direct connection to you and me as the consumer.”

The TV operating system, if successful, builds that direct connection to the consumer, Wagman said. Consumers will get a new TV OS running their streaming apps, and The Trade Desk could offer advertisers and electronics makers favorable ad revenue-sharing terms to spark adoption, Wagman said. In that way, The Trade Desk is trying to transfer its value proposition, which it offers marketers in open web programmatic to connected TVs.

“They can, in theory, recreate much of what they believe to be the CTV supply chain of the future,” Wagman said, “which is fewer hops [from advertiser to publisher], fewer ads, better targeting all the things that they’re talking about.”

With better data links to consumers, and their viewing habits, which is what the operating system provides, The Trade Desk could offer lower ad loads to viewers and higher ad rates with better targeting for publishers. To even get to this point, penetrating the TV software market, The Trade Desk will have to disintermediate significant players, including Google and Roku, Wagman said.

The Trade Desk also has to maintain its message of being a neutral arbiter in ad markets, which it has been trying to do with all announcements around the operating system. “Content objectivity” was mentioned by Matthew Henick, senior VP of The Trade Desk’s Ventura OS, as one of the platform’s strengths in the announcement.

Perhaps ironically, the new operating system is a low-risk bet for The Trade Desk, because it was able to build it using Google’s open-source Android platform. Third parties can customize Google Android to create their own OS, as Amazon did with Fire OS, Trider of Basis Technologies said. Even though Google developed the platform, it has little leverage over how others use it, and with all the antitrust pressure, that’s unlikely to change.

“Worst case scenario is maybe Google could decide to make Android not open source in a subsequent version,” Trider said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that the prior versions are still fully open source … But closed-sourcing Android would be dramatic and problematic for a variety of reasons, and would have a lot of impacts, so that doesn’t seem at all likely.”