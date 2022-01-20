Twitter debuts NFT profile pictures with a sizzling video

NFTs are technically known as non-fungible tokens, which are digital assets created using blockchain technology and are mostly traded in cryptocurrencies. The virtual goods are considered a form of digital ownership that could be applied to metaverses, gaming worlds and web 3.0 social platforms.

“Nowadays, people are using NFTs as a form of identity and self-expression, and as a gateway into the thriving community and increasingly active conversation on Twitter,” Twitter said in its announcement on Thursday. “This new feature provides a seamless, user-friendly way for people on Twitter to verify their NFT ownership by allowing them to directly connect their crypto wallets to Twitter and select an NFT from their collection as their new profile picture.”

Twitter has been exploring more ways to incorporate NFTs and the concepts of decentralized networks into its platform. In June, Twitter created 140 NFTs as part of a marketing and art project. In September, Twitter announced it would start allowing users to “tip” accounts they follow using Bitcoin, and it announced the plan to integrate NFTs into the profile pictures.