Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Twitter will auto-block harassers in a bid to curb abuse

Automatic blocks last for seven days
Published on September 01, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for more than $10 billion
Credit: Bloomberg

Twitter today debuted a new feature called Safety Mode that will automatically block users who are being aggressive or hateful toward another person in an effort to help reduce harassment.

The social networking company said it will use automated technology to look at the content of a tweet and “the relationship between the Tweet author and replier” to determine if a block is warranted. Twitter previously announced the feature during an Analyst Day presentation in February. 

If the company detects that one user is “using potentially harmful language—such as insults or hateful remarks—or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions,” it will automatically block the offending user, according to Jarrod Doherty, senior product manager at Twitter, who explained Safety Mode in a blog post earlier today. Automatic blocks last for seven days.

More from Ad Age
Twitter tests e-commerce with new way to make purchases
Mike Juang
LinkedIn tells advertisers it is shutting down Stories videos
Garett Sloane

The goal is to stop “overwhelming and unwelcome interactions that can interrupt” a user’s experience, Doherty added. 

Twitter has struggled for years to manage abuse on its platform, and has worked in recent years to make it easier for people to report offensive posts. CEO Jack Dorsey has also talked about the need to limit the burden on users who are harassed by letting other people report on their behalf, or by automating the process. 

Safety Mode is being tested for now, and Twitter said its technology can determine which users interact regularly to ensure it doesn’t block someone by mistake. Any person who uses Safety Mode can review which accounts have been automatically blocked for them and edit that list.

—Bloomberg News and Ad Age staff

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for more than $10 billion

Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for more than $10 billion
Hyundai enters the metaverse to connect with Gen Z

Hyundai enters the metaverse to connect with Gen Z
LinkedIn looks to live events to build creator economy

LinkedIn looks to live events to build creator economy

Facebook's ad 'bug' is latest issue for advertisers under Apple's privacy rules

Facebook's ad 'bug' is latest issue for advertisers under Apple's privacy rules
LinkedIn tells advertisers it is shutting down Stories videos

LinkedIn tells advertisers it is shutting down Stories videos
NFT testimonials become a crypto Twitter staple

NFT testimonials become a crypto Twitter staple
TikTok partners with Influential to help brands find creators

TikTok partners with Influential to help brands find creators

Facebook's creative ad guru Mark D'Arcy set to leave company

Facebook's creative ad guru Mark D'Arcy set to leave company