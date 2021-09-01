Twitter will auto-block harassers in a bid to curb abuse

Twitter today debuted a new feature called Safety Mode that will automatically block users who are being aggressive or hateful toward another person in an effort to help reduce harassment.

The social networking company said it will use automated technology to look at the content of a tweet and “the relationship between the Tweet author and replier” to determine if a block is warranted. Twitter previously announced the feature during an Analyst Day presentation in February.

If the company detects that one user is “using potentially harmful language—such as insults or hateful remarks—or sending repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions,” it will automatically block the offending user, according to Jarrod Doherty, senior product manager at Twitter, who explained Safety Mode in a blog post earlier today. Automatic blocks last for seven days.