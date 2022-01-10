Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Watch: How Twitter is monetizing gaming

Twitter’s head of gaming partnerships Rishi Chadha talks about what the platform can do for brands and gamers
By Erika Wheless. Published on January 10, 2022.
Credit: Rishi Chada

Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Rishi Chadha, Twitter’s head of gaming partnerships joins Ad Age's Erika Wheless to discuss how brands can connect with gaming audiences. 

Gaming’s surge in popularity was brought on by the pandemic, with folks looking for new ways to pass the time and connect with friends. Esports even took the place of NBA and NHL games when the franchises shut down early in the pandemic.

Chadha talks about what Twitter features can do for the gaming community, what the platform has learned from being the “second screen” to traditional sports, and how that can translate to gaming partnerships.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
