Walmart hires Instacart's Seth Dallaire to help grow advertising and revenue from data

Seth Dallaire, the one-time Amazon ad veteran who most recently led advertising at Instacart, is now headed to Walmart, where he will continue working in the growing online shopper marketing space.

On Friday, Walmart confirmed that it hired Dallaire to become its first chief revenue officer. “His remit will include Walmart Connect, membership (Walmart+), data monetization and business partnerships,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an email statement on Friday.

Dallaire will report directly to John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. Dallaire is leaving his chief revenue position at Instacart, the online grocery and delivery service. Dallaire had been with Instacart since 2019.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“We wish Seth the best in his next chapter,” an Instacart spokesperson said in an email statement to Ad Age. “Over the last two years, Seth and our broader advertising team have helped build Instacart into one of the largest pure-play grocery ad platforms in the world, supporting more than 2,500 brands. We’re grateful to Seth for his many contributions to Instacart and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”