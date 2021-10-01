Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Walmart hires Instacart's Seth Dallaire to help grow advertising and revenue from data

Executive who once helped grow Amazon's ad business is now chief revenue officer at retail giant Walmart
By Garett Sloane. Published on October 01, 2021.
State Farm's Jake to compete in NBA2K Twitch stream
20211001_Instacart_Seth_Dallaire.JPG

Seth Dallaire is leaving Instacart to be Walmart's chief revenue officer.

Credit: Hand-out

Seth Dallaire, the one-time Amazon ad veteran who most recently led advertising at Instacart, is now headed to Walmart, where he will continue working in the growing online shopper marketing space.

On Friday, Walmart confirmed that it hired Dallaire to become its first chief revenue officer. “His remit will include Walmart Connect, membership (Walmart+), data monetization and business partnerships,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an email statement on Friday.

Dallaire will report directly to John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. Dallaire is leaving his chief revenue position at Instacart, the online grocery and delivery service. Dallaire had been with Instacart since 2019.

“We wish Seth the best in his next chapter,” an Instacart spokesperson said in an email statement to Ad Age. “Over the last two years, Seth and our broader advertising team have helped build Instacart into one of the largest pure-play grocery ad platforms in the world, supporting more than 2,500 brands. We’re grateful to Seth for his many contributions to Instacart and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Insider was first to report on Dallaire’s move. Dallaire has become a well-known presence in advertising circles, after helping Amazon build its ad platform, with special expertise in programmatic automated advertising. Amazon has turned into the third-largest online ad company in the U.S., behind Google and Facebook.

Retailers and e-commerce companies such as Walmart have been developing their own internet ad services to cater to brands that need to promote their products on digital shelves. This year, Walmart built an online ad network in collaboration with The Trade Desk. Walmart also has a data division called Walmart Data Ventures that is anticipated to become a lucrative new avenue for revenue at the company.

Instacart has been building up its ad offerings and its team, as well, most recently hiring Fidji Simo as CEO. Simo had been the head of the Facebook app while at the social network. Instacart also hired Carolyn Everson, another Facebook veteran, head of the social network’s global business group, to be its president. Dallaire, as chief revenue officer, was set to report to Everson at Instacart. Everson started at Instacart last month.

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

