Walmart invests in social commerce with new creator platform

Unlike other independent creator networks, the objective here isn’t to create a profit center for Walmart by brokering creator talent to brands, but to provide support that will encourage more creators to develop shoppable content that moves more merchandise.

The initial beta test is open by invitation only to creators, White said, with plans to fully launch in early 2023. Ultimately the program will be available broadly to creators with no minimum follower threshold and operate across whatever social platforms the creators use.

Walmart already has vast experience doing its own shoppable livestreams, often in conjunction with big brands such as L’Oréal Paris or its own exclusive brands with the likes of Ree Drummond (a.k.a. The Pioneer Woman)—with more than 1,000 streams to date. Some of that experience will inform Walmart Creator, White said. But the platform isn’t limited to supporting livestreams, he said.