Walmart invests in social commerce with new creator platform

Walmart is launching Walmart Creator, a program aimed at enabling and incentivizing creators to develop shoppable content around the retailer’s merchandise, as a new way to build social commerce.
The program, which Walmart is announcing today as a beta test, includes data support and a dashboard to help creators see how they’re performing and improve that performance, affiliate commissions for Walmart products sold via creator content ,and supply chain support for fulfilling orders. Walmart Creator will also serve as a conduit for “supplier integration” to link supplier brands and creators where there’s mutual interest, said William White, chief marketing officer of Walmart U.S.