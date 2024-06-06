How Walmart’s new virtual world is advancing 3D commerce

3D commerce can look a lot of different ways, and it typically depends on the platform a brand uses, said Breton. One distinction that has become more important for a brand to make is whether to launch an activation on an owned-and-operated site or as part of a pre-existing platform, such as Roblox. Realm belongs to the former category, which allows Walmart to engage exclusively with users—as opposed to having to compete with other brand activations—and without distractions, Breton said.

But as immersive commerce develops, pre-existing platforms are getting better at catering to brands’ real-world needs, such as targeting ads and driving purchases. Roblox recently rolled out a programmatic ad buying service, which is meant to draw users to a brand’s virtual experience—where commerce opportunities await—or to push them directly to the brand’s retail sites in order to buy products. In e.l.f.’s Vision Pro experience, users can shop for products and purchase them without having to leave the app—a feature not typically available in other extended reality headsets.

Brands also have more choices as to how to incorporate a social aspect into their immersive shopping experiences. Pre-existing platforms such as Roblox deliver a group experience, in which users and their friends can all go shopping together. While Realm is currently an individual, not a group, experience, the platform features popular influencers as a way to make users feel like they’re shopping on social media. These creators promote new trends via their own storefronts, which Walmart will update in accordance with back-to-college and the holiday seasons.

Moreover, Realm is meant to be used on a mobile device “because that’s where social shopping is happening,” said Breton.

In other cases, AI is helping to evolve 3D commerce. Google introduced 3D product listings several years ago, but this functionality is becoming easier and more common now with new developments in generative AI. Shoe merchants can now upload a few images and Google AI will quickly animate them into a 360 view of the model.