How Walmart’s new virtual world is advancing 3D commerce

When a retailer as large as Walmart commits to a niche category of shopping, perhaps it’s a sign that the category is growing up.
This is experts’ takeaway from “Realm,” a virtual world that Walmart launched last week and plans to use for some of this year’s biggest shopping occasions, such as back-to-college and the holidays. Realm includes three shopping experiences, with each highlighting a different retail trend, featuring popular creators and including various games. Visitors to the shops can add products to their cart and purchase them in real life through a connection to Walmart’s website.
Realm feels like an inflection point for 3D commerce, or the application of 3D and virtual technology to shopping experiences, said Ann Hand, CEO of game publisher Super League. Amid fallout and fatigue from the metaverse moment of a couple years ago, Walmart’s effort shows how retailers are evolving 3D commerce by incorporating other digital and physical touchpoints.
“When you combine product placement and influencers and other best practices, you are able to optimize for more conversion,” she said.
Realm comes amid a flurry of marketing efforts fueling the development of 3D commerce. Google last week enabled its core AI tool to easily 3D-render shoes in Shopping ads as part of a suite of updates for brands. Meanwhile, brands such as J.Crew and e.l.f. Beauty have launched shopping experiences on Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which many expect to kickstart mass demand for such devices over the next several years.