What Facebook's new privacy protections for teenagers mean for advertisers
Facebook's privacy changes aimed at helping to protect children under 18 will force brands looking to reach younger audiences on its platforms. One way to do this could be through influencer marketing.
“What this means for advertisers is that they can no longer spend dollars chasing down their audience, but instead find organic and meaningful ways to meet their audience where they are already tuning in,” Gabe Feldman, senior business development lead at Viral Nation, an influencer marketing agency, said in an email. “My prediction is that with this change, advertisers will be reallocating their budgets towards things like influencer marketing, branded content, and owned channel growth.”
In a few weeks, advertisers will only be able to target people under 18 based on their age, gender, and location on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Previously, advertisers could also use targeting options like teens’ interests or activities on other apps and websites. Facebook and Instagram users can change their ad settings to not receive targeted ads, and Instagram does not allow users who are 13 and under to have an account. But the company says it heard from youth advocates that older teens may not be well equipped to make these decisions. The new rules will even apply to Custom Audiences, which go beyond basic demographic characteristics. They can be based on an outside source like a brand's customer email list or its website visitors, and allow brands to find those customers on Facebook. Not only will Facebook’s internal targeting not allow it, but brands cannot bring their own under-18 audience data.
“I think this is a good move from Facebook. Minors shouldn’t be hyper-targeted by specific advertisements based on their interests or cross-apps tracking, especially for certain industries such as personal finance,” says Alessandro Bogliari, CEO of the Influencer Marketing Factory. “Teens and kids might sign up for expensive services without even knowing it.”
But the change could cause brands to start diversifying away from paid ads and refocusing on organic reach, perhaps turning to influencers to reach a younger audience. Think “kidfluencers” such as YouTube’s Ryan Kaji of “Ryan Toys Review,” or Lincoln Markham of “What’s Inside?”
“This might impact mostly advertisers that solely rely on paid media, while influencers will not be that impacted since they create organic content that doesn’t include paid targeting unless a brand wants to boost organic content using paid media,” Bogliari added. “Overall, I personally think this can be a good starting point in order to create a safer environment for kids and teens on major social media channels.”
It’s unclear how great an impact the changes will have or how much advertisers are interested in targeting a very young audience, especially because they do not have the purchasing power.
“While we work with a variety of children’s brands, our focus is on reaching the parents and decision makers,” says Anders Piiparinen, CEO of Wallaroo Media, a digital marketing agency. “High schoolers have been audiences we’ve tested and gone after for some brands. We’ve seen strong CTRs [clickthrough rates] and CPCs [cost per click], but historically low conversion rates/high CPAs [cost per advertising]. Likely because they aren’t the actual buyer.”
Still, the appeal of reaching the next generation is always strong.
“For brands who do focus on younger consumers, this might help create better trust with parents for what social platforms they allow their kids to be on,” Katya Constantine, CEO of DigiShop Girl, a digital marketing agency, said via email. “It might also allow for growth in platform adoption by younger users, which is one area where Facebook has had softer performance from an advertiser perspective.”
Privacy advocates, of course, are glad to see the changes.
“This appears to be a positive step forward that Common Sense and allies have long been calling on Facebook to take,” Ariel Fox Johnson, senior counsel of global policy at Common Sense Media, said in an email. “It is critical that teens are not targeted with behavioral ads or labeled into narrow interest categories because teens don’t always understand what they are seeing and are vulnerable to manipulative marketing practices. Facebook still has to overhaul its policies regarding misinformation, disinformation, and the tracking and profiling of individuals.”
Other changes announced yesterday focused on Instagram. New users in the U.S. who are under 16 will be defaulted into a private account. For already existing users, Instagram will show them a notification highlighting the benefits of a private account and detailing how to change their privacy settings. Instagram will also use new technology that identifies potentially suspicious accounts and stops them from interacting with young people’s accounts.
“Teens are voracious users of digital media and much of the media targeted to them is fueled by third-party tracking and in-app purchases, exposing teens to serious privacy risks,” Dona Fraser, senior vice president of privacy initiatives at BBB National Programs, a non-profit that oversees self-regulation programs in the advertising and privacy sector, said in an email. “The advertising changes announced by Facebook - defaulting teen accounts to stronger privacy settings and ending behavioral tracking of teens for advertising purposes - are useful steps in creating a more privacy-protective environment for teens.