What Google opening YouTube to programmatic rivals would mean for ad tech

Google appears ready to open advertising on YouTube to outside ad tech players in a deal to accommodate European regulators, and Google’s programmatic ad rivals hope this is just the start to a new path to how ads are sold on one of the most popular video sites.
Since 2015, all advertisers have had to go through Google’s ad platform to place orders on YouTube, after third-party platforms had been blocked from accessing the inventory. Now, that could be changing, at least in Europe, according to Reuters, which reported this week that Google would let rivals start tapping into its video site. Google is under regulatory pressure because competitors have claimed that it uses properties, like its exclusive ownership of YouTube ad inventory, to get advertisers to commit to its broader ad tech services.
“The ability to actually open up YouTube, which is [Google’s] second-biggest publisher asset beyond search, makes a huge difference in the ad tech community,” said Alex Knudsen, senior VP of commercial strategy at Amobee, a programmatic ad platform.
The moat that Google has built around YouTube, “is one of the key reasons advertisers use their other ad tech products,” Knudsen said.