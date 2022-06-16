What Google opening YouTube to programmatic rivals would mean for ad tech

Reuters reported that Google offered to allow rivals into YouTube, which is part of ongoing negotiations with European regulators. Although, it’s not yet clear which rivals. But the broader marketing technology community thinks this could be the beginning of a more open Google ad platform, beyond just YouTube. Google also faces an anti-trust investigation in the U.S., one that could break up Google and its ad tech platform built from its acquisition of DoubleClick in 2007.

Google has not disclosed details about what it is proposing to European regulators. “We have been engaging constructively with the European Commission,” a Google spokesperson said in an email statement to Ad Age. “We don’t have anything further to share at this stage. As with the Privacy Sandbox Initiative, we are committed to working with regulators and the wider industry to achieve the best possible outcomes.”

Privacy Sandbox is Google’s project to protect data on Chrome web browsers and Android devices by eliminating third-party cookies, which are surreptitious trackers that collect sensitive information on web users. The whole privacy initiative is under a microscope, however, because any tweaks to how Google shares data from its browser and devices affect independent publishers and ad tech rivals.

The prospect of opening up YouTube inventory to rivals could be a welcome change for demand-side platforms like Amobee, The Trade Desk, MediaMath and others. “It would remove a significant silo for advertisers,” Knudsen said.

There are still details missing regarding how far Google would go to open YouTube ad inventory. YouTube could try to keep it more limited, by allowing buy-side ad tech providers to run direct deals on YouTube, rather than completely opening the inventory to the programmatic advertising world.

“If true, this is a massive deal for ‘independent’ ad tech buying platforms,” Tal Chalozin, chief technology officer at Innovid, the connected TV ad platform, tweeted earlier this week. “This is also massive for CTV platforms who do not yet monetize [hours-watched on YouTube] and could now.”