What’s next for Roblox brand partnerships in the metaverse

Roblox has proved to be an important stomping ground for brands looking to dip their toes into the metaverse. Now, as virtual worlds take shape, brands are asking what more they can do with the platform.
While Roblox was founded in 2004, it has become more of a household name in the last two years, as many people looked for ways to stay entertained amid the pandemic. With its younger, tech-savvy audience, Roblox has boomed in popularity, reaching nearly 50 million daily active users in November 2021. Brands like Nike, Forever 21, Ralph Lauren, NASCAR, and Vans have moved to set up experiences within the platform to connect with potential customers.
These first Roblox tests were about analyzing the reach of the platform and to see if players were interested in engaging with brands in this world, according to multiple marketers that have worked with Roblox. Now, with this baseline data in hand, brands are thinking about what else they can do on the platform. This includes everything from using the platform to introduce their brand to a younger audience to opening up a new line of revenue and even bringing Roblox activations back into the real world.
“Virtual economics and platforms in the metaverse, like Roblox, are emerging as unique opportunities for the brand to connect with a new and younger consumer in various new ways - whether that be through a defined brand experience on the platform or through a digital product collection that presents an untapped revenue streams for us, we are excited to continue to test and learn within the space,” Ralph Lauren’s chief digital and content officer, Alice Delahunt, wrote in an email.