Why brands are taking livestream shopping off Facebook and TikTok

“We’ve seen great engagement,” Wong said. “It's right there on our home page for customers to see at any time. I didn’t want another platform because there were too many chances to lose customers.”

The worry for brands is at any moment during a point of discovery on social, a user can be distracted or frustrated by a mobile checkout experience and never actually make a purchase. But when a product piques a customer’s interest on social, they can experience that love of social video along with a smoother brand website checkout.

The hair care brand has seen an 80% increase in website conversions and a 15% increase in average order value since launching the videos in March of 2022.

Of course, getting consumers to move from social platforms, where they are watching videos for entertainment, to brand websites to consume content could be a challenge. But "it is not either or," Wong said. Instead, the goal is to appeal to shoppers who are more comfortable shopping directly on its website than through a social platform. "It is to give customers options to find it wherever, whenever and however they want to. We serve our customers and provide them alternatives to discover us," she said.

While the future of livestream shopping, on or off brand websites, remains murky, where retailers could see more success is with shoppable video. With shoppable videos, brands can feature products that viewers can buy through embedded links within the video, which redirect them to purchase the item without ever leaving the page. Livestream shopping segments are typically hosted by brand employees or influencers and are centered on promoting and selling products. The streams typically allow shoppers to ask questions and make purchases.

“Shoppable video is probably better than live shopping on a retailer’s website," Sucharita Kodali, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research, wrote in an email. “Live shopping requires synchronization, and most people are too busy or have other alternatives to tune into a live shopping broadcast. Perhaps during a coveted drop or during a shopping festival, live shopping may be lucrative, but for the most part, the U.S. consumer doesn’t engage in appointment-based shopping. They shop when they want and where they want, which is why on-demand is much better than live shopping for them.”