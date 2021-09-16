Digital Marketing & Ad Tech News

Why Wonderful Pistachios is turning to Twitch to promote new shell-less flavors

The snack brand is hoping to be an alternative in a junk food-laden industry
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 16, 2021.
What Apple’s iPhone update means for the ad industry
Credit: Wonderful Pistachios

Typically the image of gamers portrayed in the media is one of a young boy holed up in his bedroom guzzling soda and munching on chips. But Wonderful Pistachios sees an opportunity to instill a more health-focused image on the e-sports world by tapping Twitch to promote new flavors of its pre-shelled pistachios.

The snack brand is partnering with Brennon “GoldGlove” O’Neill, a Twitch streamer and YouTuber, to introduce the new flavors -- barbecue, sea salt and vinegar -- to this audience. 

GoldGlove will host three sponsored livestreams on Twitch, which kick off on Sept, 17 and run through October. As part of the streams, viewers will have an opportunity to redeem an exclusive promotional offering for the "No Shells" line. O’Neill has 1.4 million followers on Twitch and 1.2 million YouTube subscribers.

The partnership with O’Neill is part of a larger campaign around No Shells, which is also advertising on YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The tie to gaming comes from research that found that 81% of gamers regularly eat or drink while playing, and 92% of viewers eat or drink while watching video games, according to an August survey conducted by Newzoo of 21,000 gamers in North America, Latin America and Europe. Tapping into the gaming industry will help Wonderful connect with an already pro-snack set of customers.

Wonderful Pistachios is promoting the ability to eat the No Shells-variety with one hand, pour straight from the bag, and not be left with greasy finders. "Trust me, your controllers and keyboards will thank you later," O'Neill said in a statement. 

Wonderful Pistachios has partnered with other celebrities and influencers in the past, including football players Tony Gonzales and Justin Fields, and boxer Jose Carlos Ramirez. 

“Our esports expansion only furthers our mission to share our favorite plant protein snack nut with new audiences and on newer platforms that have tremendous growth potential,” Adam Cooper, senior VP, Wonderful Pistachios, said in a statement.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

