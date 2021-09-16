Why Wonderful Pistachios is turning to Twitch to promote new shell-less flavors

Typically the image of gamers portrayed in the media is one of a young boy holed up in his bedroom guzzling soda and munching on chips. But Wonderful Pistachios sees an opportunity to instill a more health-focused image on the e-sports world by tapping Twitch to promote new flavors of its pre-shelled pistachios.
The snack brand is partnering with Brennon “GoldGlove” O’Neill, a Twitch streamer and YouTuber, to introduce the new flavors -- barbecue, sea salt and vinegar -- to this audience.
GoldGlove will host three sponsored livestreams on Twitch, which kick off on Sept, 17 and run through October. As part of the streams, viewers will have an opportunity to redeem an exclusive promotional offering for the "No Shells" line. O’Neill has 1.4 million followers on Twitch and 1.2 million YouTube subscribers.