Why Wonderful Pistachios is turning to Twitch to promote new shell-less flavors

The partnership with O’Neill is part of a larger campaign around No Shells, which is also advertising on YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The tie to gaming comes from research that found that 81% of gamers regularly eat or drink while playing, and 92% of viewers eat or drink while watching video games, according to an August survey conducted by Newzoo of 21,000 gamers in North America, Latin America and Europe. Tapping into the gaming industry will help Wonderful connect with an already pro-snack set of customers.

Wonderful Pistachios is promoting the ability to eat the No Shells-variety with one hand, pour straight from the bag, and not be left with greasy finders. "Trust me, your controllers and keyboards will thank you later," O'Neill said in a statement.

Wonderful Pistachios has partnered with other celebrities and influencers in the past, including football players Tony Gonzales and Justin Fields, and boxer Jose Carlos Ramirez.

“Our esports expansion only furthers our mission to share our favorite plant protein snack nut with new audiences and on newer platforms that have tremendous growth potential,” Adam Cooper, senior VP, Wonderful Pistachios, said in a statement.