Amazon files a trademark application for 'Free Meek' docuseries
As streaming sites continue to develop and produce original TV shows, there's a renewed effort to protect them as much as possible. Amazon is indeed doing so by recently filing a trademark application for its upcoming original Prime show “Free Meek,” set to premiere August 9 on Amazon Prime.
Trademark and brand protection attorney Josh Gerben, founder of Gerben Law Firm, shared Amazon’s July 25 trademark application on Twitter, Tuesday.
The docuseries, produced by Jay-Z, investigates the case of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, who had been on probation for nearly a decade after being convicted of gun and drug charges. The hashtag #FreeMeek became a rallying cry for those believing his case should be overturned due to concerns about the credibility of a police officer who was a key witness. Supporters say his trial illustrates a prejudice criminal justice system. Amazon released the full trailer for show in June.
If Amazon is granted a registered trademark, the tech giant would be able to keep another company from using the “Free Meek” phrase, or any “confusingly similar” phrase for any other television show or documentary. Consequences of trademark infrigement can be strict. Gerben says that although it varies, if a company or individual willfully infringes on something that is federally trademarked, the damages can equate to all profits made from using the trademark, plus attorney fees.
Gerben says that it’s not uncommon for Amazon and other streaming sites to file trademark registrations for original programming. A cursory search of the United States Patent and Trademark Office records reveals that Amazon has applied for registered trademarks for 12 of its ongoing original TV series, a list that includes “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Family Man,” “Lore” and “Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer,” along with the technology that people use to watch its shows like Amazon Fire and Alexa. According to Gerben, the entire process takes about eight to 10 months to fully register a trademark, but it’s a relatively easy and cheap process, costing $275 to file an application for a trademark.