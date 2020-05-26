Digital

Apple will reopen about 100 more U.S. retail stores this week

More than half will offer curbside pick-up service only
Published on May 26, 2020.

An employee assists a customer at an Apple Store reopening.

Credit: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

Apple will reopen about 100 more retail stores in the U.S. this week, with more than half offering curbside pick-up service only.

“This week we’ll return to serving customers in many U.S. locations,” Apple said Tuesday in a statement. “For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments.”

The move adds to about 30 U.S. store reopenings from earlier this month. The company has about 270 retail locations in the U.S.

The company said the new openings will happen across Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Nevada, Missouri, Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, Virginia and Utah.

Stores that let customers inside require temperature checks, social distancing and masks, Apple has said.

The company has already reopened locations across Australia, Canada, Austria, Germany, South Korea, Italy and Switzerland, and plans to start opening stores in Japan and Sweden this week.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Video games have more than doubled their ad spend since the start of the pandemic

Video games have more than doubled their ad spend since the start of the pandemic
AT&T to cease '5G Evolution' marketing amid claims it misleads consumers

AT&T to cease '5G Evolution' marketing amid claims it misleads consumers
Adobe study suggests consumers have grown tired of 'we're with you' ads

Adobe study suggests consumers have grown tired of 'we're with you' ads
Twitter unveils 'don't @ me' feature for silencing trolls and 'reply guys'

Twitter unveils 'don't @ me' feature for silencing trolls and 'reply guys'
Facebook and Instagram chase e-commerce with social storefronts called 'Shops'

Facebook and Instagram chase e-commerce with social storefronts called 'Shops'
Spotify inks exclusive deal with 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast

Spotify inks exclusive deal with 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast
Verizon-owned carrier Visible debuts TV ad in effort to win value-seeking users

Verizon-owned carrier Visible debuts TV ad in effort to win value-seeking users
Apple is buying older shows for Apple TV+, stepping up its challenge to Netflix

Apple is buying older shows for Apple TV+, stepping up its challenge to Netflix