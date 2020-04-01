Digital

AT&T taps former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar to run WarnerMedia

He will report to John Stankey, AT&T’s chief operating officer, who had held Kilar’s new role
Published on April 01, 2020.

Jason Kilar.

Credit: Kimimasa Mayama/Bloomberg

AT&T is enlisting a streaming veteran to run its WarnerMedia division, underscoring the importance of online video to the company’s future.

Jason Kilar, the former head of Hulu, will become CEO of WarnerMedia on May 1. He will report to John Stankey, AT&T’s chief operating officer, who had held Kilar’s new role.

WarnerMedia is getting ready to roll out its new HBO Max streaming service next month and faces a crowded field. Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal is launching its own platform, and Walt Disney Co. has Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+.

In addition to helping found Hulu in 2007, the 48-year-old Kilar also served as senior vice president of Amazon. After leaving Hulu in 2013, he helped start the video streaming service Vessel.

“His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia,” Stankey said in a statement.

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The cast of ‘Contagion’ creates coronavirus PSAs, but Kate Winslet gets burned by Twitter

The cast of ‘Contagion’ creates coronavirus PSAs, but Kate Winslet gets burned by Twitter
Snapchat now lets users share Stories to outside apps like Triller

Snapchat now lets users share Stories to outside apps like Triller
Amazon fires the NYC worker who led a strike over coronavirus safety concerns

Amazon fires the NYC worker who led a strike over coronavirus safety concerns
Zoom sued for allegedly illegally disclosing personal data

Zoom sued for allegedly illegally disclosing personal data
TikTok's wild growth story is all 'true,' according to mobile measurement firm's new traffic report

TikTok's wild growth story is all 'true,' according to mobile measurement firm's new traffic report
The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green on Google, Netflix and the death of linear TV

The Trade Desk CEO Jeff Green on Google, Netflix and the death of linear TV
Amazon workers to strike at New York City fulfillment center over coronavirus concerns

Amazon workers to strike at New York City fulfillment center over coronavirus concerns
Facebook reshapes its product roadmap as the world hunkers down

Facebook reshapes its product roadmap as the world hunkers down