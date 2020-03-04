Digital

Coronavirus Industry Event Tracker

Conferences that have been canceled, postponed or moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak
By Ad Age Staff. Published on March 04, 2020.
The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on business travel and industry conferences. In January, coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, emerged in China and has since spread globally, including in the U.S. The virus has infected close to 100,000 people, killing an estimated 3,000. Health experts warn it could lead to a pandemic, and the virus has a higher mortality rate than most flu strains.

The following is a list of conferences that have either been canceled or postponed, plus those that are still on. We will be updating this list as the story develops.

Coronavirus Industry Event Tracker 2020
Geneva International Motor Show Canceled March 3-15 Geneva, Switzerland View Description
Natural Products Expo West Postponed Previously: Mar 3-7

Currently: No new date set		 Anaheim, Calif. View Description
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Developing Mar 4 San Francisco View Description
Association of Writers & Writing Programs No Change Mar 4-7 San Antonio, Texas View Description
UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference Developing Mar 5 Boston View Description
Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity Postponed Previously: Mar 8-11

Currently: Sept 6-9		 Dubai View Description
Facebook Global Marketing Summit Canceled March 9-12 San Francisco View Description
Comast’s FreeWheel NowFront Postponed Previously: March 12

Currently: No new date selected		 New York City View Description
SXSW Developing Mar 13-Mar 22 Austin, Texas View Description
Inspired Home Show Canceled March 14-17 Chicago View Description
GDC Postponed Indefinitely March 16-20 San Francisco View Description
Starbucks Annual Meeting Moved Online March 18 Seattle View Description
Shoptalk No Change March 22-25 Las Vegas View Description
Fox News upfront Canceled March 24 New York City View Description
Adobe Summit Moved Online March 29-Apr 2 Las Vegas View Description
MipTV and Canneseries Canceled March 30-Apr 3 Cannes, France View Description
Google Cloud Next: Digital Connect Moved Online Apr 6-8 San Francisco View Description
Ralph Lauren Fashion Show Canceled Late Apr New York City View Description
Baselworld Canceled Apr 25-29
Postponed until 2021		 Basel, Switzerland View Description
NewFronts No Change Apr 27-May 6 New York City View Description
Facebook F8 Moved Online May 5-6 San Jose, Calif. View Description
Shopify Unite Moved Online May 6-8 Toronto View Description
Google I/O Moved Online May 12-14 Mountain View, Calif. View Description
National Restaurant Association Show No Change May 16-19 Chicago View Description
Sweets and Snacks Expo No Change May 19-21 Chicago View Description
Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity No Change Jun 22-26 Cannes, France View Description
Summer Olympics No change Jul 24-Aug 9 Tokyo View Description

