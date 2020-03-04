Digital
Coronavirus Industry Event Tracker
Conferences that have been canceled, postponed or moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak
The coronavirus outbreak is wreaking havoc on business travel and industry conferences. In January, coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, emerged in China and has since spread globally, including in the U.S. The virus has infected close to 100,000 people, killing an estimated 3,000. Health experts warn it could lead to a pandemic, and the virus has a higher mortality rate than most flu strains.
The following is a list of conferences that have either been canceled or postponed, plus those that are still on. We will be updating this list as the story develops.