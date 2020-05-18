Digital

Disney streaming czar Kevin Mayer is leaving to become the CEO of TikTok

Meanwhile, Disney just named Josh D’Amaro to be the new head of its theme parks and consumer-products division
Published on May 18, 2020.

Kevin Mayer.

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images/Bloomberg

Kevin Mayer, the architect of Walt Disney Co.’s direct-to-consumer video strategy, is leaving the company, three months after getting passed over for the job of chief executive officer.

Mayer, 58, will become CEO of TikTok, the fast-growing Chinese social media platform that’s popular with teenagers and other young people. His appointment was announced by ByteDance, owner of TikTok.

The departure, though not unexpected, is a loss for Disney’s streaming effort at a time when other businesses, including its film studio, theme parks and TV networks, are bearing the brunt of the coronavirus-related shutdown.

Disney on Monday named Josh D’Amaro to be the new head of its theme parks and consumer-products division. He succeeds Bob Chapek, who was appointed Disney’s CEO in February. D’Amaro most recently led the Walt Disney World resort in Florida.

—Bloomberg News

