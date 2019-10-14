Disney+ tweets out nostalgic lineup for debut
Disney+ is heading into the streaming wars ready to battle. On Monday morning, Disney+ took to Twitter to announce all the titles it will offer when the service launches on November 12, and it’s clear the video service is zooming in on a powerful marketing tactic: nostalgia.
The Disney+ Twitter account shared a brief video that flashes through a list of more than 600 titles, with a series of posts within the tweet highlighting individual films—starting with Disney classics like 1937’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” and moving through the decades, ending with the original content coming to the service, like Lucasfilm’s 2019 TV series “The Mandalorian.” Of course, the Stars Wars and Fox content like “The Simpsons” that is now part of its empire is also shared. The tweet also includes a link where users can go pre-order the service, which costs $6.99 a month and $69.99 for the year. Disney also retweeted it from its company account.
On Twitter, people shared their favorite titles from yesteryear. At the time of this post, "Disney Plus" was trending on Twitter with more than 17,000 tweets and #DisneyPlus with 15,000 tweets.
One Twitter user in the Netherlands, where Disney+ launched in September, began tweeting out other titles available through the service, that the thread did not include like “The Goofy Movie.”
Not all of the content is Disney magic, however. Mixed in with popular movies, are old Disney titles that have never known the inside of a DVD player, much less the popular sections of streaming platforms. Users will find obscure titles such as 1969’s “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes,” featuring a young Kurt Russell, and 1972’s “Justin Morgan had a horse.” There are titles that will be available on Disney+ that many believe should remain in the Disney vault, probably forever.