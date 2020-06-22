Digital

Google's ad revenue to fall in 2020 as Amazon, Facebook continue to grow: report

Sharp decline in travel ad spend dings Google's bottom line, but not Amazon's, eMarketer says
By George P. Slefo. Published on June 22, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Microsoft shuts down Twitch rival Mixer, partners with Facebook Gaming
Credit: Illustration by Ad Age

A new report suggests that Google U.S. ad revenues this year will fall for the first time in more than a decade, while rivals Facebook and Amazon see continued growth. 

The report, published Monday by research group eMarketer, says it’s the first time Google’s U.S. digital ad revenue will decline since it began tracking the company in 2008. And while Facebook and Amazon will continue to see growth, they will do so at a severely depressed rate when compared with previous estimates.

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered a significant drop in consumer demand for travel services, which in turn has hit the search giant's bottom line particularly hard, says Nicole Perrin, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence at eMarketer.

“Google's net U.S. ad revenues will decline this year primarily because of a sharp pullback in travel advertiser spending, which in the past has been heavily concentrated on Google's Search ad products,” Perrin said in a statement. “Travel has been the hardest-hit industry during the pandemic, with the most extreme spending declines of any industry.”

Related articles
Alphabet-owned Google reports first-quarter growth despite significant slowdown in March
George P. Slefo
U.S. digital ad revenue stalls after a record haul of $125 billion in 2019: IAB Report
George P. Slefo
Google turns attention to small businesses as U.S. economy reopens its doors
George P. Slefo
Patagonia, REI join Facebook boycott, following The North Face
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Overall, Google’s net U.S. digital ad revenue will fall a smidgen over 5 percent to about $39.6 billion, according to eMarketer. “That brings Google’s share of the U.S. digital ad market to 29.4 percent, down from 31.6 percent last year,” the research group says. The company adds that pre-COVID-19 estimates said Google’s ad revenue would actually grow about 13 percent in 2020.

Amazon, Facebook to steal market share

Although Amazon sees strong demand for its search advertising products, it doesn’t cater to the travel industry, which partially explains why the company's ad business has proven to be so resilient thus far, eMarketer says. 

Google, on the other hand, will see its U.S. search ad revenues decline about 7 percent this year. Its overall market share will also fall from about 61 percent to nearly 59 percent, according to eMarketer. 

Although Google’s market share will experience a decline, Facebook and Amazon will actually see an increase, eMarketer says. 

Facebook will grow its U.S. digital ad revenues by nearly 5 percent to $31.4 billion this year, with Instagram fueling much of that growth. Its share of the digital ad market will also grow slightly, from about 22 percent to 23 percent in 2020. 

It remains to be seen whether Facebook's bottom line will be impacted by calls for a July ad boycott, which so far includes The North Face, REI and Patagonia, all of which have taken issue with how Facebook handles hate speech, propaganda and misinformation. Historically speaking, Facebook has come out unscathed following previous scandals such as Cambridge Analytica. Its stock is also trading at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Amazon will increase its U.S. ad revenue to $13 billion this year, a 23.5 percent upswing when compared to the previous year, eMarketer says. Like Facebook, its market share will grow from about 8 percent to 9.5 percent this year. 

Overall, the total U.S. digital ad market will grow 1.7 percent to about $135 billion this year. Google, Facebook and Amazon as a whole will gain just .2 percentage points from the long tail of the market, the smallest gain in a decade, according to eMarketer.

In this article:

Thumbnail
George P. Slefo

George P. Slefo is the technology reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered murder and mayhem for the Chicago Sun-Times and prior to that, the Middle East from Amman, Jordan. Slefo is also a veteran of the United States Army.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Microsoft shuts down Twitch rival Mixer, partners with Facebook Gaming

Microsoft shuts down Twitch rival Mixer, partners with Facebook Gaming
Roku guarantees brands will appear in top 1 percent of premium video in NewFront ad deal

Roku guarantees brands will appear in top 1 percent of premium video in NewFront ad deal
Spotify is testing a feature that does away with repetition in audio ads

Spotify is testing a feature that does away with repetition in audio ads
The North Face becomes first major brand to join Facebook ad boycott

The North Face becomes first major brand to join Facebook ad boycott
Opinion: COVID-19 is exposing ad industry weaknesses. Let’s start by fixing payment terms

Opinion: COVID-19 is exposing ad industry weaknesses. Let’s start by fixing payment terms
Facebook censors Trump ad over 'Nazi-era' imagery just as it announces $200 million to support Black voices

Facebook censors Trump ad over 'Nazi-era' imagery just as it announces $200 million to support Black voices
Spotify inks deal with Warner Bros. to bring DC Comics universe to platform

Spotify inks deal with Warner Bros. to bring DC Comics universe to platform

Facebook laments political pressure from all sides as civil rights groups call for ad protest

Facebook laments political pressure from all sides as civil rights groups call for ad protest