Home Depot’s sold-out giant Halloween skeletons creep into brands’ social feeds
There’s little doubt what this year's most popular Halloween decoration is: The Home Depot’s 12-foot-tall skeleton with “LifeEyes” being sold for a whopping $300.
People are embellishing their yards with these giant, spooky decorations and sharing photos on social, sometimes placing them next to political signs (even Kourtney Kardashian has one). But for those late to the game, they can be difficult to get—the skeletons quickly sold out on Oct.1 and are currently still out of stock online. People are now selling them on Amazon and eBay for up to $1,600.
Because these skeletons are so popular, they have become fun fodder for brands to ring in the Halloween season. On social media, Budweiser, Slim Jim, Natty Light and others are either sharing their own images of their own skeletons holding their items or creating memes out of individual’s posts. Sour Patch Kids couldn’t get its hands on the real deal so opted for the next best thing, while The Home Depot even used the fact that it ran out of the item to comment on the trend.
These posts might just make people jealous that they can’t buy their own: