How to overcome your ad ops capacity crisis: A playbook for automation, AI and data activation

Innovation and change in digital advertising is accelerating. This shift opens up fresh opportunities, yet also brings about significant challenges. Advertisers have long sought to deliver locally targeted advertising across channels, but agency and brand-side operational teams still often lack the technologies to execute these campaigns at scale.

Two major shifts are compounding this existing operational challenge: First, the rise of artificial intelligence and the corresponding need to implement it safely and at scale in ad ops; and second, the rise of retail media and other first-party data sources, which increases the complexity of successful data activation.

Ultimately, these concurrent challenges amount to a growing “crisis of capacity” for advertising strategy and execution teams. At the heart of this crisis are three key workstreams: operational setup and configuration, multichannel execution and management, and audience building and activation. Other aspects such as reporting capabilities, geotargeting and traditionally labor-intensive workflows also need consideration in this shifting ad environment.

New tools are creating a new paradigm



Advertisers are increasingly turning to automation and ad tech to address their crisis of capacity, part of a widespread shift toward improved efficiency and real-time, data-powered advertising. However, this transformation doesn't happen with the flip of a switch; it requires a deliberate and strategic approach, as well as preparing your organization for change.

Adopting an automation playbook consisting of the following five steps will help set you up for success:

1. Start with your unique value proposition and goals. Operational success should drive business success. If your teams are siloed and disconnected, or if they don’t have a sense of your core objectives and differentiators, tech-enablement won’t help. Do you seek to double account growth, or consolidate search and social specialist roles into one? Do you leverage a unique high-intent data set in a specific vertical that your clients and prospects seek you out for? Start with strategic questions like these.

2. Audit your operations. This audit is crucial in identifying areas of inefficiency, pinpointing bottlenecks within teams, assessing how to better harness data and exploring the potential for AI to be implemented in a manner that is both safe and scalable. It’s also about asking the right questions to pave the way for automation, ensuring that it aligns closely with the agency’s overall objectives and capabilities. Key questions that can inform your audit should include:

• Data organization:

• How are we collecting and formatting data today?

• What makes our first-party data unique?

• Do we use any second-party or third-party data?

• How complete is our data? Is it actionable data?

• Process:

• Where are we losing time in execution and management?

• Where are we making tradeoffs in execution?

• Where are we doing “reworks" or losing focus on priorities?

• What is our ideal staffing ratio?

• Platforms:

• Where do we have technical debt?

• What systems do we have to manage ad execution?

• What AI tools are we using?

3. Think big about automation. The next step entails a meticulous approach to selecting the right automation solution that aligns with your identified needs and objectives. Automation takes many forms in digital advertising, and it is critical not to limit your thinking.

Consider evaluating the core functionalities of each potential solution, as well as the channels and integrations they support to ensure compatibility and seamlessness. Another important aspect is the onboarding and support structure offered by the solution provider, since it significantly impacts the ease of adoption and long-term success of the automation initiative.

4. Build an action plan. This begins with a solid understanding of your value proposition. By identifying the unique benefits you offer can help align your team's efforts toward delivering on those promises.

Automation plays a critical role in this process: If your business operations can be mapped out in a flowchart or involve repetitive, pattern-based data tasks, they are prime candidates for automation. This not only streamlines operations but also frees up your team's time to concentrate on more strategic tasks.

Organizing your data is another crucial step, ensuring that information is collected and formatted efficiently, allowing for better decision-making and goal setting. By focusing your teams on strategy and goals you create a dynamic and efficient environment that drives success.

5. Ready your organization for change. Tech-enabling your teams is a process that offers compounding returns over time. But it doesn’t happen overnight and can only be successful if all levels of your organization share the same commitment. Effective change-management tactics comprise two key elements—organizational cohesion and strategic goal-setting.

It's imperative to ensure that every tier of your organization understands the motives and objectives behind adopting automation, encompassing both leadership and those on the front lines in comprehensive onboarding. It begins with pinpointing your team's primary objectives; initially concentrate on one to three significant goals, with plans to broaden your scope progressively.

The nature of digital advertising



In an era of rapid innovation in digital advertising, it’s crucial to understand its dual nature: It offers both unlimited opportunities but also significant challenges. The need for localized, multichannel advertising and the integration of emerging technologies like AI and first-party data—while optimizing operations—call for a balanced approach.

This highlights a shift toward agility, foresight and a deeper understanding of the digital landscape. Adopting AI and automation isn’t just about upgrading operations; it’s also about creating a culture of continuous learning, innovation and strategic planning aligned with long-term goals.

