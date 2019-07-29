Lil Nas X takes over as Twitter CEO for the day, firing Jack Dorsey, in this ‘Old Town Road’ remix
For one day, Twitter had a new CEO and that CEO was none other than rapper and superstar Lil Nas X.
@TwitterMusic shared a nearly three-minute video on Monday morning of Lil Nas X firing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and all the shenanigans he gets himself into as the new tweeter-in-chief, set to a remix of Lil Nas X’s chart-topping song “Old Town Road.” Within two hours, the video had nearly 900,000 views, 11,000 likes and 1,900 retweets.
In the video, Lil Nas X sits down with Dorsey and the Twitter CEO asks, “So, what are you doing here?” to which Lil Nas X simply replies:“I want to take over your position.”
“You’re walking into a super-stressful job,” Dorsey warns, but gives in after teaching Nas some meditation and telling him he only makes a salary of $1.49 a year.
Lil Nas X jokingly “fires” Dorsey, takes his badge and begins to wreak havoc on the office, wearing a Twitter-branded cowboy hat. His first line of business? He goes into a conference room, throws all the papers on the floor and exclaims: “Edit button!” After firing rooms full of people, he makes some panini sandwiches and takes selfies with the remaining Twitter employees.
Last Friday, Lil Nas X had tweeted to his 2.4 million Twitter followers that he was replacing Dorsey as CEO, writing “Everyone must nae nae or be at risk for account suspension.”
Dorsey and other Twitter employees had some fun sharing tweets from Lil Nas X’s visit to the office.
Lil Nas X also shared some of his takeaways from the day:
The online fun wasn’t without controversy, however. As lighthearted as the video was, some people are really hoping for some change to come to the platform, which has been criticized recently for verifying accounts of white supremacists. Actor Seth Rogen replied to Lil Nas X’s announcement, writing, “Maybe do something about all the white supremacists he verified and therefore amplifies?” in a now-deleted tweet.
Lil Nas X didn’t seem to bring about much change. The least he could have done was add that edit button but, alas, we’re still waiting.