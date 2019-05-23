Mark Zuckerberg brushes off 'break up' during Facebook safety check
Facebook issued its latest report on enforcing decency standards on the social network, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg took the opportunity to criticize calls for the company to be broken up by regulators.
On Thursday, Facebook released its latest review of bad activity on the service, which covers posts that contain nudity, child sexual exploitation and hate speech. During a call with reporters, Zuckerberg was asked about recent suggestions from prominent politicians, like Senator Elizabeth Warren, that U.S. regulators break up Facebook and its ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp because of its control of such a large share of people’s internet time and data.
The CEO pointed to the expensive investments Facebook is making to clean up the internet and combat larger societal problems. Zuckerberg said that Facebook is spending at a “massive level,” which would be harder to sustain for any smaller company—he even mentioned Twitter directly.
“The amount of our budget that goes toward our safety systems is greater than Twitter’s whole revenue this year,” Zuckerberg said. “We’re able to do things that I think are just not possible for other folks to do.”
Twitter revenue topped $3 billion in 2018. Zuckerberg also argued that the prevalence of social media companies including Twitter, Snapchat and Tik Tok indicates that the industry is competitive.
Facebook, like Twitter and YouTube, has been inundated with fake accounts and malicious actors who spread disinformation and engage in other harmful activity, the kind that was on full display during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Here is what we learned from its enforcement report that outlined how much of the illicit activity was identified and removed:
Nudity
Facebook has a policy of no nudity or X-rated posts, and the company said that in the first quarter of 2019, 12 to 14 of every 10,000 post views contained some form of sexually explicit content. That was up from eight to 10 posts out of every 10,000 in the prior quarter, and the company explained the uptick, saying it focused less on nudity while tackling worse subjects.
“The prevalence of adult nudity and sexual activity violations on Facebook fluctuated during the last six months,” the report says. “It declined in Q4 2018 before rising again in Q1 2019. During the same time period, content [reviewed] for adult nudity decreased. The reason for this is that we prioritized our efforts in other, more harmful, content areas.”
Child nudity
For the first time, Facebook broke out sexually exploitative posts containing children. Facebook estimated that 3 out of every 10,000 posts viewed in the first quarter of 2019 involved child nudity. Facebook also said that it acted on fewer posts of this nature than it had in previous quarters, and that was partly blamed on a technological glitch.
A bug made it harder to catalogue instances of child nudity so its systems could detect copycat posts depicting the same content. “We fixed this bug and are working to remove anything we may have missed,” the report says.
Hate speech
This is one of the toughest categories to identify, especially for artificial intelligence, but it’s also one of the most important because of the prevalence of hateful propaganda online. Artificial intelligence has a hard time uncovering hate speech because context is important when analyzing whether a post is advocating or condemning violence and discrimination.
Facebook claims its AI is improving, and it flagged 65 percent of the hate speech in the first quarter, compared to catching 24 percent of the instances of hate speech in the first quarter 2018.
Reviewers
“AI is not a silver bullet,” said Guy Rosen, VP of product at Facebook. “We need a combination of technology and people.”
Some of the biggest investments from Facebook are going toward staff—the company has hired 3,000 people in the past two years—to keep watch over the platform. However, with all those people screening for the worst images and videos online, there have been problems with their personal health.
Facebook recently raised the pay from about $15 to up to $22 depending on the region the staff works. It also requires a mental health specialist to be on call for all shifts to help with any trauma.
Encryption
Of course, eventually the problem of monitoring content will diminish. Zuckerberg has already outlined a path to take Facebook to more encrypted messaging. In the name of privacy, Facebook is investing in systems that allow people to communicate and create posts that the company never even sees thanks to end-to-end encryption.
Zuckerberg said that Facebook is working with authorities and stakeholders to come up with a platform that can still police itself for bad activity before rolling out all the encryption features.
Still there is no doubt, it will be “harder to fight the battle” without being able to view the content itself, Zuckerberg said.