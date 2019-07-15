Mondelez enlists Latin pop singer Sebastian Yatra to expand Hispanic reach
Mondelez hopes to reach more Hispanic-American consumers, and it's working with the Spanish-language media group Univision to launch a campaign featuring up-and-coming Colombian pop singer Sebastian Yatra.
Enlisting creative agency Spark Foundry, Mondelez and Univision worked together to create the “Vive al Ritmo de Tu Antojo” campaign, which roughly translates to “Live to the Rhythm of Your Desire.” Featuring Yatra as a spokesman for some of Mondelez’s major snack brands (Oreo, belVita, Chips Ahoy, Ritz, Sour Patch Kids and Trident), the campaign will encompass a series of Spanish-language ads slated to run across Univision properties through the Latin Grammys in November.
The campaign debuts Monday with a TV spot for Oreo that has Yatra promoting the cookie as “the perfect companion” for the Premios Juventud, an annual youth-oriented award show presented by Univision that celebrates Hispanic stars in film, music and sports.
Univision’s Brand Labs media services, launched at this year’s TV upfronts, worked with Mondelez. The partnership will feature a host of marketing methods, including radio spots, social content and experiential activations. Brand Labs also works with companies on insights and strategies for reaching Hispanic consumers.
“What’s exciting about this is campaign is that it’s not just about the ad buy, it’s about the whole package,” says Rick Resnick, Univision’s senior VP of sales marketing strategy, noting that the collaboration with Mondelez has been over a year in the making.
Univision has 65 television stations in key Hispanic markets, along with 58 radio stations and 89 affiliates operated through its audio arm, Uforia.
Mondelez will also be present both on-site and in market as part of Uforia’s summer concert series, which will feature dozens of artists at 12 large-scale music events—including two featuring performances by Yatra—across U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Houston.
Yatra's music videos have racked up hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. Jennifer Mennes, Mondelez’s North American media director, says was chosen for his youthful energy and musical talent, as well as his enjoyment of the company’s snack products.