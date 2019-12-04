Spotify reveals the most-streamed artists and music of 2019—and the decade
Spotify is out with its annual Wrapped list, a data-driven summary of the artists and music that dominated the year—along with those that dominated the decade.
Post Malone racked up an astonishing 6.5 million global streams, making him the most-streamed artist of 2019 on the platform. Spotify notes that,
It’s the rapper-singer-songwriter’s first time topping Spotify’s Wrapped list, and he did it just 12 weeks after dropping his album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (which also happens to be the second most-streamed album globally this year). His collaboration with Swae Lee on “Sunflower” from “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” rounded out the top three most-streamed songs of the year, which gives the artist a spot in each of our three major music categories (top artists, top songs, and top albums).
More major takeaways from the Wrapped report:
• Billie Eilish is the second-most-streamed artist of the year on Spotify. Her “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” album was streamed more than 6 billion times, making it the top-streamed release of 2019. Spotify notes that Eilish is “the first female artist to have her album top the Wrapped most-streamed album category. Her dark staccato hit ‘Bad Guy’ also ranks as the second-most-streamed song of the year.”
• Ariana Grande is the most-streamed female artist of the decade on Spotify, as well as 2019’s No. 3 top-streamed female artist on the platform.
• “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello is the year’s most-streamed track on Spotify.
• Drake is the most-streamed artist of the decade on Spotify.
• “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran is the most streamed track of the decade on Spotify.
