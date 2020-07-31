Digital

Twitter tests Branded Likes, giving campaigns animated presence on crowded feeds

NASA, the NBA and Disney+ are already trying out the new feature, which users unlock by liking brand tweets
By Ilyse Liffreing. Published on July 31, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
BuzzFeed builds e-commerce platform to 'reclaim' retail revenue from Google and Amazon
Credit: Ad Age

Twitter is testing a new feature, called Branded Likes, to help brands stand out on crowded social media feeds and encourage users to share campaign hashtags.

With Branded Likes, advertisers can customize Twitter’s like button with animated brand imagery that can complement a campaign. Brands choose hashtags that can trigger Branded Likes in organic and promoted tweets for a period of 24 hours. Users who click or tap the posts, receive a surprise animation and can then enable the feature in their own posts when they use the hashtag themselves.

“We know that some of the best brand moments deserve a little spark and delight,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

Related articles
Snapchat's mobile ad network runs into Apple privacy policies that will affect the entire industry
Garett Sloane
Facebook reports 10 percent ad growth and says it saw a similar spike during boycott
Garett Sloane
Pinterest surges on July sales lift as advertisers, users return
Google reports first-ever quarterly decline
George P. Slefo

The feature is currently in beta testing, but brands like NASA, the National Basketball Association and Disney+ are already giving it a try. On Wednesday, NASA used an animated rocket ship as a Branded Like with the hashtag #CountdownToMars to celebrate the Thursday launch of its latest rover to Mars. And on Thursday, the NBA used a bouncing basketball as a Branded Like with the hashtag #WholeNewgame to promote the basketball season’s opening night.

On Friday, Disney+ became the first brand to pay to use the feature as part of the ad product beta test. The streaming platform used it to promote the premiere of “Black Is King,” Beyoncé’s highly anticipated visual album inspired by “The Lion King.” Disney+ attached animated lions to the promoted hashtag #BlackIsKing and tweeted about the experience. By late afternoon, the tweet had garnered more than 70,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

Branded Likes are an option for advertisers in the United States and Japan under Twitter’s First View, which offers marketers the top ad spots that appear in users’ timelines. Advertisers select one hashtag to trigger the Branded Like, and can pair it with a First View, Promoted Trend or Promoted Trend Spotlight. Twitter Arthouse, the platform’s in-house influencer agency, is behind the creative. Twitter would not reveal how much Branded Likes cost.

NASA tried Branded Likes on Wednesday.

Credit:
Twitter

Twitter users have noticed the new feature and have been using the Branded Like-enabled hashtags to make their own tweets come alive. 

In this article:

Ilyse Liffreing

Ilyse Liffreing is a reporter and the social media editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

BuzzFeed builds e-commerce platform to 'reclaim' retail revenue from Google and Amazon

BuzzFeed builds e-commerce platform to 'reclaim' retail revenue from Google and Amazon
Snapchat's mobile ad network runs into Apple privacy policies that will affect the entire industry

Snapchat's mobile ad network runs into Apple privacy policies that will affect the entire industry
Google reports first-ever quarterly decline

Google reports first-ever quarterly decline
Facebook reports 10 percent ad growth and says it saw a similar spike during boycott

Facebook reports 10 percent ad growth and says it saw a similar spike during boycott
Where brands now stand on Facebook boycott: The North Face returns but Coke, Chipotle and Eddie Bauer stay away

Where brands now stand on Facebook boycott: The North Face returns but Coke, Chipotle and Eddie Bauer stay away
Office Hours: starting a new job in a pandemic

Office Hours: starting a new job in a pandemic

Everything advertisers need to know about Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple's big day in Washington

Everything advertisers need to know about Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple's big day in Washington
An inside look at the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google

An inside look at the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google