Verizon-owned carrier Visible debuts TV ad in effort to win value-seeking users
Verizon-owned Visible is launching its first linear TV campaign in hopes of being seen by consumers seeking value amid the pandemic.
Visible operates in the same space as other value-focused wireless carriers, such as Ryan Reynold’s Mint Mobile and T-Mobile’s MetroPCS. The digital-only brand piggybacks off Verizon’s network and says it offers the same 4G speeds as its more established parent. Like Mint Mobile, it doesn’t have physical stores or contracts.
Visible will air its 30-second spot through networks such as ABC, Fox, NBC and CNN. The campaign was made by creative agency Madwell with Zenith’s VM1 executing the media buys.
The creative focuses on the value it can provide potential customers. “When Visible set out to create the future of phone service, we tossed the stuff that wasn't working,” a narrator says. “Stuff like foot-long bills and fees from nowhere.”
“Unfortunately, more than 33 million people have filed for unemployment so everyone is looking at ways to save money,” says Minjae Ormes, chief marketing officer at Visible. “More people are coming to our site as a result and, fortunately for us, we are having our moment because what we built is ready for something like this.”
The carrier charges a total of $40 a month for unlimited data, talk and text; Mint Mobile features plans that start at $15 per month, but the data is capped and the price can increase over time; MetroPCS' lowest plan starts at $40 a month, but only includes 10 gigabytes of data.
Visible, which turned two earlier this week, says linear TV made sense for the brand, despite declines in viewership due to a lack of sports. “We are a new brand in a crowded category,” says Ormes, a former YouTube executive. “We want to introduce ourselves to more new people and having a linear footprint made sense for that.”
The company’s approach differs from rival Mint Mobile, which has been scrappier with its marketing during the pandemic. Mint owner Ryan Reynolds, for instance, has been leveraging his star power through social media in hopes that the company’s spots go viral.
Mudslinging between wireless carriers is all too common. Ormes says the brand is instead focusing on “messages that will leave positive impressions on the people we are trying to reach so that we’re remembered.”
“As a fellow Canadian and creative, I always appreciate when people keep you on your toes,” Ormes says in regards to Reynolds’ marketing stunts. “At the end of the day, though, we are in competition for the same person.”