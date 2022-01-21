How to effectively balance brand choice with premiumization

In today’s fast-moving world, consumer behaviors and sales-channel norms are constantly evolving, but economic growth and recovery is happening: GfK’s research suggests 2021 experienced $1.4 billion for the year in global sales for technology and durables alone.¹

But while some categories have remained buoyant, there also are early signs that volume demand might be slowing. Fired by a growing trend for “premiumization”—increasing the perceived value of a product along with its price—this creates a unique environment of risk and opportunity.

Here , let’s examine the two facets to brand strength: the predisposition to buy a brand (brand choice) and the willingness to pay more for it (brand premium, or premiumization).

The fact is, simply redesigning products or launching premium versions isn’t enough. Investing in authentic, compelling brand stories, supported by effective positioning and communication, is critical.

Building brand strength: choice or premium?

Companies must research what consumers care about. What do their shoppers stand for and what motivates their purchase decisions? Understanding consumers and why they buy is pivotal to building laser-focused brand growth strategies.

But finding the best strategy for today and future-proofing it for tomorrow isn’t straightforward. There are two facets to brand strength: the predisposition to buy a brand (brand choice) and the willingness to pay more for it (brand premium). At GfK, we capture both these facets and combine them into a single metric. This shows the current brand strength and informs decision-making for future growth, aligned with the company’s chosen strategy for building premium, sales volumes or both.

A one-size-fits-all approach to brand management won’t work. To rise above the competition, brands need a sophisticated approach that leverages customer insights, sales data and brand performance metrics so they can take action on what really matters.

Understanding the drivers of brand choice and brand premium, underscored by a deep knowledge of business objectives, enables brands to create winning strategies powered by actions that will effectively influence consumer buying decisions.