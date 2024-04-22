Watch the newest commercials from Nationwide, Heinz, Venus and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
A few highlights: Peyton Manning gets ready for the 2024 NFL Draft in the latest from Nationwide. Olympic swimmer Lydia Jacoby says, “When I want to feel my most powerful, it starts with Venus”—the official razor of Team USA. And a woman pretends to be a Heinz heiress to avoid having to consume a fancy restaurant’s house ketchup.