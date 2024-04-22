Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Nationwide, Heinz, Venus and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on April 22, 2024.
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by TV measurement company iSpot.tv. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Peyton Manning gets ready for the 2024 NFL Draft in the latest from Nationwide. Olympic swimmer Lydia Jacoby says, “When I want to feel my most powerful, it starts with Venus”—the official razor of Team USA. And a woman pretends to be a Heinz heiress to avoid having to consume a fancy restaurant’s house ketchup.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
2024 Draft Night Drills
Nationwide Insurance: 2024 Draft Night Drills
Premiered on: A Football Life Origins, NFL Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 6,224,141 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,275 (<1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.15%
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Heiress
Heinz Ketchup: The Heiress
Premiered on: Cheaters, VH1
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 57,790,994 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $250,039 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Legit Ingredients
Jimmy John's: Legit Ingredients
Premiered on: Law & Order, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 289,812,813 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,699,897 (1% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.82%
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
2024 Summer Olympics: My Most Powerful
Venus: 2024 Summer Olympics: My Most Powerful
Premiered on: Dr. Phil, Oprah Winfrey Network
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 250,554,056 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,004,214 (19% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.13%
Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)
DIY Home Lone: Fox Scarf
Zillow: DIY Home Lone: Fox Scarf
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
