Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)
A few highlights: Boat manufacturer MasterCraft offers up scenes of family fun on the water in a spot with the tagline “Summer, better.” Shipt, the delivery service owned by Target Corporation, promises “same-day hooray.” And Jergens says its Natural Glow self-tanning moisturizers offer “flawless, natural-looking color.”