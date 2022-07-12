Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials from Shipt, Jergens, MasterCraft and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on July 12, 2022.
Watch the newest commercials from Grubhub, Warby Parker, Febreze and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. (Scroll down to watch them all.)

A few highlights: Boat manufacturer MasterCraft offers up scenes of family fun on the water in a spot with the tagline “Summer, better.” Shipt, the delivery service owned by Target Corporation, promises “same-day hooray.” And Jergens says its Natural Glow self-tanning moisturizers offer “flawless, natural-looking color.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Lemonade Stand
Shipt: Lemonade Stand
Premiered on: The World Games 2022 Preview Show, CBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Twinning
Jergens: Twinning
Premiered on: Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, NBC
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 539,893,965 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,656,010 (3% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.10%
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)
Real Zero: It's Coming
NextEra Energy: Real Zero: It's Coming
Premiered on: Bloomberg Wall Street Week, Bloomberg HD
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 42,990,697 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $201,112 (4% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 3.20%
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
Hands in the Air
Old Navy: Hands in the Air
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, POP
Brand Overview for Last 30 Days
Impressions: 1,175,155,969 (60% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,597,050 (72% of industry)
Interruption Rate: 1.18%
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Summer, Better
MasterCraft: Summer, Better
Premiered on: Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, The New Standard for TV Ad Measurement

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. National TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Interruption Rate - The percentage of devices that were present at the beginning of your ad but did not complete watching the ad. Actions that interrupt ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding, or turning off the TV. The Interruption rate is measured on a scale of 0 to 100%.
Attention Index - A comparison of your ad’s Interruption Rate against your specific media placement. The Attention Index is measured on a scale of 0 to 200, where 100 is the average and means your ad is performing as expected.
