Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Samsung, Lincoln and more

Published on February 14, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 12.

A few highlights: Lincoln serves up a moody, impressionistic spot that intercuts scenes of a musician making music and him driving his Corsair through city streets at night. Samsung says that “in 2020, photography has a new chapter” thanks to the advanced camera system in the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phone. And AT&T promotes the special offers available through the AT&T Thanks app.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
An Expressive Aesthetic [T1]
Premiered on: The Masked Singer, FOX
Lincoln Motor Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,234,660,218 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,222,844 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.95
Attention Index: 137 (37% fewer interruptions than avg.)
New Chapter
Premiered on: Survivor, CBS
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 72,479,646 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,046,014 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.37
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unlock What's Yours
Premiered on: The Andy Griffith Show, SundanceTV
AT&T Wireless data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,378,770,276 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $39,165,734 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.47
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Presidents Day Sale: You Want Gear
Premiered on: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Viceland
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Perfect Day on the Golf Course
Premiered on: LPGA Tour Golf, Golf
WeatherTech data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,129,633,221 (77% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,131,402 (85% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.48
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

