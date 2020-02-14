Watch the newest commercials on TV from AT&T, Samsung, Lincoln and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Feb. 12.
A few highlights: Lincoln serves up a moody, impressionistic spot that intercuts scenes of a musician making music and him driving his Corsair through city streets at night. Samsung says that “in 2020, photography has a new chapter” thanks to the advanced camera system in the new Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phone. And AT&T promotes the special offers available through the AT&T Thanks app.