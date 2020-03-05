Watch the newest commercials on TV from Delta, Citi, Budweiser and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 3.
A few highlights: Delta Air Lines serves up another in a series of spots that focus on what diverse people and cultures have in common. In a Citi commercial, a guy mysteriously keeps returning to a store to buy balls; we find out the cute reason why by the end. And Budweiser hypes its new Nitro Reserve Gold beer. (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Bud introduces a nitro beer as the style linked with Guinness grows in popularity.”)