Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Delta, Citi, Budweiser and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on March 05, 2020.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on March 3.

A few highlights: Delta Air Lines serves up another in a series of spots that focus on what diverse people and cultures have in common. In a Citi commercial, a guy mysteriously keeps returning to a store to buy balls; we find out the cute reason why by the end. And Budweiser hypes its new Nitro Reserve Gold beer. (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: “Bud introduces a nitro beer as the style linked with Guinness grows in popularity.”)

 

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
St. Patrick's Day: Proper Flask
Proper No. Twelve: St. Patrick's Day: Proper Flask
Premiered on: NBA TV Marquee Matchup, NBA TV
Proper No. Twelve data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 78,160,944 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $820,417 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.86
Attention Index: 64 (36% more interruptions than avg.)
Same Flight
Delta Air Lines: Same Flight
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Wrong Is Right
Budweiser: Wrong Is Right
Premiered on: Railroad Alaska, Destination America
Budweiser data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 144,037,767 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,116,163 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.31
Attention Index: 135 (35% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dog
Citi (Credit Card): Dog
Premiered on: Today 3rd Hour, NBC
Citi (Credit Card) data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 508,979,711 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,994,366 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.66
Attention Index: 71 (29% more interruptions than avg.)
Nightlight
Chevron: Nightlight
Premiered on: First Things First, Fox Sports 1
Chevron data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 44,628,533 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,167,220 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.88
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Lay’s, Pine-Sol and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Apple, Lay’s, Pine-Sol and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Calia by Carrie Underwood and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Shipt, Sonic and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Subway, Shipt, Sonic and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Little Caesars, Macy’s, Church’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Little Caesars, Macy’s, Church’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Doom Eternal, WW and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, Doom Eternal, WW and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Experian, Sprite, Hilton and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Experian, Sprite, Hilton and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wendy’s, Boost Mobile, Hyundai and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Wendy’s, Boost Mobile, Hyundai and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Hulu, Mtn Dew and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Walmart, Hulu, Mtn Dew and more