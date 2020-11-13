Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Duluth Trading Company, Capital One, Macy’s and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on November 13, 2020.
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Chewy, BMW, Chime and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights:  Duluth Trading Company pays tribute to Mrs. Claus. Samuel L. Jackson has some advice for Mr. Claus in the latest from Capital One. And in a fanciful Macy’s commercial, a daughter figures out exactly what to get her father. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: “A girl steps into her dad’s shoes in Macy’s holiday ad.”)

Today's TV Ad Highlights

The Show Must Go On
Amazon: The Show Must Go On
Premiered on: The NFL Today, CBS
Amazon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,829,849,248 (40% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $73,157,085 (60% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.64
Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: In Dad’s Shoes
Macy's: Holidays: In Dad’s Shoes
Premiered on: George Lopez, TBS
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,297,555,592 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,113,227 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.29
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Holidays: Night at the Distribution Center
Dick's Sporting Goods: Holidays: Night at the Distribution Center
Premiered on: The Real Housewives of Potomac, BRAVO
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Holiday: Late Night
Capital One Shopping: Holiday: Late Night
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Capital One Shopping data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 11,614,917 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,042,251 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.58
Attention Index: 165 (65% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mrs. Claus
Duluth Trading Company: Mrs. Claus
Premiered on: The 2020 James Beard Awards, ABC
Duluth Trading Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,627,693 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $295,575 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.50
Attention Index: 185 (85% fewer interruptions than avg.)

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

