Hot Spots
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Duluth Trading Company, Capital One, Macy’s and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: Duluth Trading Company pays tribute to Mrs. Claus. Samuel L. Jackson has some advice for Mr. Claus in the latest from Capital One. And in a fanciful Macy’s commercial, a daughter figures out exactly what to get her father. (Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: “A girl steps into her dad’s shoes in Macy’s holiday ad.”)