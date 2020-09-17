Watch the newest commercials on TV from GE, Oakley, Dr Pepper and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.
A few highlights: GE says that “The things we make help make the world go ’round” in an ad with the tagline “Building a world that works.” Dr Pepper says “Football is back—kind of, for some teams,” in the latest installment of its long-running “Fansville” faux-TV-series campaign. And Team Oakley athletes including Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster help hype Oakley’s NFL partnership in a spot with the tagline “We Shape the Future.”