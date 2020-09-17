Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from GE, Oakley, Dr Pepper and more

By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on September 17, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hulu, Chevy, Progressive and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company.

A few highlights: GE says that “The things we make help make the world go ’round” in an ad with the tagline “Building a world that works.” Dr Pepper says “Football is back—kind of, for some teams,” in the latest installment of its long-running “Fansville” faux-TV-series campaign. And Team Oakley athletes including Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster help hype Oakley’s NFL partnership in a spot with the tagline “We Shape the Future.”

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Fansville: Football's Back
Dr Pepper: Fansville: Football's Back
Premiered on: High School Football, ESPNU
Dr Pepper data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 244,406,369 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,056,873 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.47
Attention Index: 79 (21% more interruptions than avg.)
We Shape the Future
Oakley: We Shape the Future
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Ryan & Rick Moranis
Mint Mobile: Ryan & Rick Moranis
Premiered on: Outrageous Acts of Science, Science Channel
Mint Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 95,242,403 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,206,333 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.89
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Building a World That Works
General Electric: Building a World That Works
Premiered on: 2020 U.S. Open Tennis, ESPN
General Electric data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,881,345 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $426,754 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.75
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
All of Us
NFL: All of Us
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 396,658,975 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,487,995 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.77
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hulu, Chevy, Progressive and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Hulu, Chevy, Progressive and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mint Mobile, Banana Republic, Lowe’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Mint Mobile, Banana Republic, Lowe’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Gap, McDonald’s and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from State Farm, Gap, McDonald’s and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Giorgio Armani, Lysol, Heineken and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Giorgio Armani, Lysol, Heineken and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Grey Goose, USPS, Popeyes and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Grey Goose, USPS, Popeyes and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Long John Silver’s, Mastercard, TikTok and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Long John Silver’s, Mastercard, TikTok and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Dyson, Subway and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from Kia, Dyson, Subway and more
Watch the newest commercials on TV from IBM, Folgers, American Express and more

Watch the newest commercials on TV from IBM, Folgers, American Express and more