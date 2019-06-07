Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, PopSockets, VW and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 5.
A few highlights: McDonald’s shows off the Stroopwafel McFlurry, a hit at its restaurants in the Netherlands—and coming to a McDonald’s near you as part of the chain’s Worldwide Favorites promotion. (In May, Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl served up the backstory: “McDonald’s brings global menu items to more U.S. restaurants”). PopSockets, the smartphone accessory brand, serves up a high-energy spot showcasing the mini version of its flagship phone-grip product. And the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence” serves as the soundtrack of a moody commercial from Volkswagen (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign on Wednesday: “Why VW is bringing up its emissions scandal again in new ad”).