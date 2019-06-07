Hot Spots

Watch the newest commercials on TV from McDonald’s, PopSockets, VW and more

Published on June 07, 2019.

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on June 5.

A few highlights: McDonald’s shows off the Stroopwafel McFlurry, a hit at its restaurants in the Netherlands—and coming to a McDonald’s near you as part of the chain’s Worldwide Favorites promotion. (In May, Ad Age’s Jessica Wohl served up the backstory: “McDonald’s brings global menu items to more U.S. restaurants”). PopSockets, the smartphone accessory brand, serves up a high-energy spot showcasing the mini version of its flagship phone-grip product. And the Simon & Garfunkel classic “The Sound of Silence” serves as the soundtrack of a moody commercial from Volkswagen (Ad Age’s E.J. Schultz previewed the campaign on Wednesday: “Why VW is bringing up its emissions scandal again in new ad”).

Today’s TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Hello Light
Volkswagen: Hello Light
Premiered on: 2019 NBA Finals, ABC
Volkswagen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,186,471,040 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,125,407 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.86
Attention Index: 134 (34% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Itty Bitty
PopSockets: Itty Bitty
Premiered on: Bubble Guppies, Nick
PopSockets data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 29,929,503 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $411,898 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.89
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)
A Dessert From the Netherlands
McDonald's: A Dessert From the Netherlands
Premiered on: 2019 NBA Finals, ABC
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,280,931,519 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,600,107 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.27
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures
Boys & Girls Clubs of America: Whatever It Takes to Build Great Futures
Premiered on: Red 2, TNT
Boys & Girls Clubs of America data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 6,190,836 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,624 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.79
Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mr. Sun
Mollie's Fund: Mr. Sun
Premiered on: Retroactive, This TV
Mollie's Fund data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,940,237 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,545 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.01
Attention Index: 47 (53% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand’s spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

